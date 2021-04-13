Kathleen Manning keeps 30 years’ worth of treasures stored in two units at the Crespi Business Center in Pacifica. Her business, Prints Old and Rare, includes maps, books, ephemera — even a model of the defunct Ocean Shore Railroad — and only looks like a jumble to the untrained eye. She knows where every piece can be found.
How many pieces does the business own? “Millions,” she said. The prospect of moving it all is daunting, to say the least.
Nevertheless, she is forced to consider such an eventuality after the December sale of the business park and its 27 units. The entire property — in a rare light industrial zone in Pacifica — is home to an eclectic mix of businesses including Pacific Coast Television, Able Windows and Fog City Java. Many have been there for years and most, if not all, pay leases that are affordable by Bay Area standards.
The property was purchased by Vertical Ventures LLC of Walnut Creek for just under $8 million. Some tenants say company representatives have talked to them about buying their leased spaces after they are subdivided into business “condos.” City officials are aware of the plan, but say there has so far been no application for the necessary zoning change and general plan amendment.
A representative of Vertical Ventures did not return a message in time for this story. The company’s website lists the business park as a potential investment with “significant upside potential through condo conversion or repositioning.”
That could come at the expense of existing tenants or new purchasers of the units.
Fans of PCT met virtually on Thursday night to discuss how the 50-year-old public broadcaster might continue if forced to pay much more for the space or to find new digs.
PCT Executive Director Martin Anaya told the group, which included a dozen or so board members, elected officials and others, that the new ownership has offered the nonprofit a chance to buy the current unit for more than $1 million. He said that would likely be beyond the broadcaster’s ability to pay, noting it now pays about $2,900 a month for the lease.
PCT provides a range of services for communities up and down the San Mateo County coast. It has contracts to broadcast government meetings and provides opportunities for private podcasts and educational opportunities for locals learning broadcasting skills. It is just one of several longtime entities in the center.
City Councilmember Mike O’Neill was on the call. Afterward, he noted that the new owner would have to go through a process to make the changes it desired and that would include an appearance before City Council for the general plan amendment. Without commenting on the prospect at hand, he said the city had an interest in maintaining C-3 zoning generally. He estimated it would likely be 2022 before the city could sign off on any such plan. He also expressed support for existing businesses.
“Every town needs the types of businesses that are in there,” he said. “There are probably 70, 75 jobs in there.”
Anaya said he’s very pleased with his current space, which includes a large studio and smaller spaces that are being converted into podcasting rooms. But he’s clear-eyed about the nonprofit’s ability to raise the kind of money necessary to buy a million-dollar property. He noted that most PCT fundraisers bring in less than $25,000. He estimated mortgage payments that would triple current rent.
“That would wipe out any surplus and it just isn’t tenable,” he said during the meeting.
