San Mateo County Transit District is suing the Linda Mar Safeway, alleging that a wet floor resulted in injury to a SamTrans bus driver. The district is seeking $55,419.55 in reimbursement for paid workers compensation payouts, and suggests those expenses could rise with further medical treatment.
The district alleges in its complaint to San Mateo County Superior Court that its bus driver fell on wet flooring on Sept. 17, 2019. It says there was no signage to warn that the floor was slippery.
The district claims the Safeway at 1380 Linda Mar Blvd. failed to “exercise reasonable care in the operation of their business in order to avoid exposing persons to an unreasonable risk of harm.”
The suit was filed on July 13.
— from staff reports
