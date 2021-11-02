Pacifica Spindrift Players needs volunteers
After a year of outdoor or online performances due to the pandemic, the Pacifica Spindrift Players is giving its indoor space a facelift in advance of reopening in 2022.
Volunteers finished improvements to the lobby and backstage area, beginning the process of decluttering, cleaning, prepping and painting.
Volunteers are needed for the next phase of improvements. They will install new flooring and carpeting. To sign up to volunteer for the upcoming workdays, email Jordana at jordana@pacificaspindriftplayers.org.
The theater group is recruiting to fill two open board positions as well as volunteers to join the play selection committee. For more information, call (650) 359-8002 or email info@pacificaspindriftplayers.org to fill the open positions or to donate to PSP’s theater improvements.
— from staff reports
Terra Nova High School loses power
The recent record storm took out power at Terra Nova High School on Oct. 24.
Once the district was made aware of this outage, which occurred on a Sunday, all Terra Nova High School guardians, students and staff were notified that school had been postponed for the next day. Staff used the Blackboard mass notification system, said Austin Worden, Jefferson Union High School District director of communication and staff housing.
Along with this message, a notification was placed on the home page of the school’s website.
The outage continued until Oct. 26. Power was restored to the school in late afternoon on Oct. 26 and students returned to school on Oct. 27.
— from staff reports
Speier to speak at COVID-19 memorial
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier will be on hand for the opening of a weeklong exhibit that pays tribute to San Mateo County residents who have died from COVID-19. The opening is scheduled for noon on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Leo Ryan Park, 650 Shell Blvd., in Foster City.
To date, 623 San Mateo County residents have died as a result of COVID-19 infection, according to county health officials. There have been 52,788 cases as of Oct. 28.
The exhibit is inspired by an installation of more than 690,000 white flags that artist Suzanne Firstenberg placed on 20 acres of the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in September.
“Visiting the exhibit in D.C. was deeply moving and I want to bring that impact home to my district,” Rep. Speier said in a prepared release. “Suzanne Firstenberg succeeded in illustrating the enormity of the pandemic tragedy. I believe that displaying the white flags in every county in America could help us heal and come together. It is also a way to remember the lives of people who we have lost locally.”
Speier will be joined in remarks by Foster City Mayor Sanjay Gehani, Dr. Grace Firtch of Kaiser Permanente, and Pastor Paul Bains of WeHOPE. Singer Liz Buljan and bagpiper Fred Payne will provide music for the event.
— from staff reports
Bicyclist struck in hit-and-run
Pacifica police say a bicyclist was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Skyline Boulevard shortly after dusk on Sunday. The unidentified bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive, according to a prepared release.
The collision occurred at 6:50 p.m. near Skyline and Sharp Park Road. Police say the bicyclist was hit while riding northbound on the shoulder of the road. The driver did not stop to render aid.
Pacifica police are asking anyone with any information about the collision to call (650) 738-7314 and refer to case No. 21-2979.
— from staff reports
