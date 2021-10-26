Crash stops traffic on Highway 1
Traffic headed north and south along the coast came to a standstill for much of the day on Thursday. The reason: a two-vehicle crash on Highway 1, north of the Devil's Slide tunnels.
The crash occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday and involved a trash truck and a white SUV, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch reports. The North County Fire Authority indicated on Twitter that multiple people were transported to an area hospital. Their condition was not known, however CHP categorized the event as a “major-injury” accident.
The road — both northbound and southbound— remained closed for more than three hours until tow trucks could remove both of the vehicles involved.
— Clay Lambert
Rockaway Ricky calendar reveal party, fundraiser set
Attend a Rockaway Ricky Memorial Fund fundraising event as organizers reveal the faces of the “Dog Days of Pacifica” calendar at Soul Grind Coffee Roasters, 5400 Coast Highway. The fundraising event will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1. All attending the fundraiser will receive free coffee, snacks, doggie treats and more. A raffle will be held at the fundraiser.
The Rockaway Ricky Memorial Fund, part of Pacificans Care, assists with the pet needs for seniors, the homeless and families in need. Rockaway Ricky, who died in 2018, was the official mascot of the Lommori Stahl Group.
— from staff reports
Annual heritage hike coming in November
Commemorating the first contact between two cultures and the Portola expedition’s sighting of San Francisco Bay, two events will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6, in Pacifica.
From 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Pacifica Community Center, 540 Crespi Drive, historical videos and displays will be available with a discussion and question-and-answer session.
From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., a hike along the Ohlone-Portola Trail will be guided by the National Park Service following a ribbon-cutting for the newly named Ahni Trail. Meet at the Jean F. Fassler parking lot at the end of Fassler Avenue.
For more information, call the city’s Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department at (650) 738-7378.
— Jane Northrop
Joves honored by Legislature
The California Legislature has honored longtime Pacifica resident Dave Joves for his service to the Western Bankers Association. Local legislators Sen. Josh Becker and Assemblyman Kevin Mullin presented the resolution.
Joves has served as president of the bankers association, which is one of the largest banking trade associations in the United States. Among other things, the association provides training to its banking partners. Joves participates as president of TASI Bank.
Joves, who moved to Pacifica in 1974, is also a member of the Economic Development Commission of the city of Pacifica.
— from staff reports
Sea Scouts chapter starting
The Pacific Skyline Council of Boy Scouts of America is starting a new Sea Scouts Ship in Half Moon Bay focused on kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding and sailing for high school-age youth.
Sea Scouts is the co-ed maritime program of the Boy Scouts of America. It offers opportunity for young people looking for outdoor activities who don’t necessarily fit into standard school sports. The program explores STEM activities centering on marine environment, weather, engineering and navigation.
Organizers are looking for any interested youth, parents or volunteers. For a short overview of Sea Scouts, you can check out one of the YouTube videos at: https://youtu.be/F3GVtuPsm90.
— from staff reports
Certified results show more voting by mail
The San Mateo County elections office officially certified results of the Sept. 14 gubernatorial recall election last week.
San Mateo County voter registration stood at 440,817 registered voters on Election Day. Of the 292,233 ballots cast, 278,779, or 95.4 percent, were mailed in, and 13,454 ballots, or 4.6 percent, were cast at vote centers.
Voters completed their civic duty early. More than half the ballots cast were received by Aug. 31. Voting in person at voting centers dropped from 8.7 percent in the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential general election to under 5 percent in the September special election.
The Official Election Results, published in the Statement of the Vote, are posted on the San Mateo County Registration and Elections website, www.smcacre.org.
— from staff reports
