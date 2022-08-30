Contra Costa lifts vaccine policy
Contra Costa County has rescinded its order requiring first responders and other emergency personnel to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test regularly for the virus.
The county first issued the health order Aug. 13, 2021, amid a surge in cases tied to the then-novel delta variant. Contra Costa Health Services removed the requirement Tuesday, effective immediately.
The health order applied to law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency medical personnel who respond to emergencies at facilities that have a high risk of developing a COVID outbreak like hospitals, jails and nursing homes.
Workers like ambulance drivers who provide medical transport to and from the relevant facilities even in non-emergency situations were also subject to the vaccination or testing requirement.
—Bay City News
Home invasions foiled
A homeowner on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive in Pacifica got a scare on the evening of Aug. 22 when a prowler smashed a sliding glass door before vanishing. Later, there was a similar incident not faraway.
In a release, Pacifica Police say the homeowner was home when they heard the glass door being broken at 7:40 p.m. Neighbors told police they saw two men walking through backyards at about that time. There was heavy fog and neighbors weren’t able to give police a detailed description.
Soon after, a resident on the 700 block of Claridge Drive said their security camera picked up three men in their backyard. The suspects were wearing face coverings. Police determined the men gained access by scaling a fence on Skyline Boulevard.
Police think the same men were responsible for both incidents. They are asking residents in the Westview neighborhood to check their security footage from that evening.
Anyone with any information is asked to call (650) 738-7314 and reference case No. 22-2328.
— from staff report
Retail shoplifters cited by police
Police cited two people for shoplifting a business on Hickey Boulevard on Thursday, according to a statement from the Pacifica Police Department.
Officers were dispatched at 4:50 p.m. to a retail business on the 700 block of Hickey Boulevard after an employee reported that a female suspect was stealing merchandise while a second male suspect was waiting for her in front of the business. Both suspects were residents of San Francisco. The woman was arrested and cited for shoplifting and criminal conspiracy while the man was only cited for criminal conspiracy.
Police determined the two suspects had also stolen merchandise from another retail business on Gellert Boulevard in South San Francisco. Police said the stolen merchandise was returned to both businesses. Both the man and woman were released from the scene.
— from staff reports
Upcoming California Coastal Cleanup Day
The 38th Annual Coastal Cleanup Day is just around the corner. From 9 a.m. to noon on Sept. 17 there will be seven group cleanups in Pacifica.
The Pacific Beach Coalition is organizing all seven groups and has cleanups meeting at Esplanade Ave., Linda Mar Beach, Manor Shopping Center, Roberts Road, Rockaway Beach, San Pedro Creek, and Sharp Park.
If you can’t make it to a scheduled group cleanup, you can still participate by holding a self-led cleanup in your neighborhood anytime during the month of September. Questions about self-led cleanups, or how to host a community cleanup can be directed to pollutionprevention@smcgov.org, or by calling (650) 388-2096.
— Emma Spaeth
Theater returns to Pacifica
Pacifica Spindrift Players is excited to announce that its main stage theater, at 1050 Crespi Dr. in Pacifica, will reopen with two fall productions.
The musical comedy classic “Guys and Dolls” is set to open Sept. 16, and run through Sept. 25. Following “Guys and Dolls,” the Spindrift Players will present “2 Across,” a comedy about two strangers who meet on a BART train at 4:30 a.m. while both working on the New York Times crossword puzzle. “2 Across” runs from Oct. 21 to 30.
Both productions have Friday and Saturday shows beginning at 8 p.m., and Sunday matinees starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors.
Reservations are available online at pacificaspindriftplayers.org or by phone at (650) 359-8002.
— Eileen Campbell
The Big Chill Out returns
The annual surf competition put on by Pedro Point Surf Club and known as The Big Chill Out is back again this year and scheduled from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 17 at Linda Mar Beach, 5000 Pacific Coast Highway.
The event is an annual fundraiser and surf contest to support the Pedro Point Surf Club, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that uses the funds to protect local beaches and encourage youth development through surfing and water safety.
The contest is open to all surfers, no club affiliation required. Registration for the “Menehune” 10-and-under push-in group is $25. Entry for all others is $75. To register, visit eventbrite.com, and search “Pedro Point Surf Club Presents: The Big Chill Out 2022.” Registration closes on Sept. 12.
— Emma Spaeth
Daly City man dies in crash
A man who was struck by a vehicle after he exited his car on a connector ramp in Daly City last week has died, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol has confirmed.
CHP first got a report of a solo vehicle crash on the south connector ramp of Highway 1 north and Interstate Highway 280 at approximately 7:03 a.m. on Aug. 23. The car, a Toyota Scion, stopped on the ramp after its collision. Moments later, a Nissan Sentra entered the ramp and collided with the Scion, CHP said. The driver of the Sentra exited his car, but a Toyota Yaris then entered the ramp and collided with the Sentra, also striking the driver who had exited his car.
The accident caused the ramp to be closed for nearly two hours, but it was reopened at 8:42 a.m.
— Bay City News
Woman found living with corpse
A welfare check at a home in Petaluma on Tuesday revealed a woman who had been dead in her home for over a year, with her daughter cohabitating with the corpse the entire time, police said.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Windsor Drive at approximately 10:52 a.m. and saw piles of 20 to 30 packages stacked up on the porch. No one answered the door when the officers rang, and having heard concerns from the reporting party, officers decided to enter the house.
Once inside, police saw the deceased woman in the living room and a second adult woman in a bedroom who claimed to be her daughter.
Police said it appeared that the mother had been dead for over a year. The daughter cooperated with the police and said her mother had died in April 2021. The daughter was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.
Due to the unknown circumstances surrounding this death, the Petaluma Police Department investigators initiated an unattended death investigation. A search warrant was obtained and a thorough process of the scene was completed, police said. The home has been “red tagged” due to the uninhabitable condition of the interior of the residence.
Police said that there are no outstanding suspects or safety concerns in the neighborhood. The identity of the dead woman is being withheld at this time.
