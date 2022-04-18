The fate of the Boys and Girls Clubs in Pacifica, which could close as a consequence of a merger of Peninsula clubs, could be decided on Tuesday morning.
The Boys and Girls Club faced financial difficulties over the last two years. It costs $300,000 a year to run the Pacifica programs, Wright said.
“The last two years with COVID-19 have not been kind,” said Bruce Wright, vice chair of the Boys and Girls Club of North San Mateo County.
The possibility of a merger with Peninsula Boys and Girls Club was presented by the Peninsula Club.
“Peninsula Boys and Girls Club have more than we can spend and they want to merge San Mateo County into their current program but change the program to meet their format. They are focused on free and reduced lunch, which Pacifica does not have enough of to bring them into the fold,” Wright said.
The Peninsula organization has a teen clubhouse and serves the younger students at the school sites. Its proposal is to not advance in Pacifica. The North San Mateo County Boys and Girls Club board sought alternatives to the closing Pacifica clubs, such as merging with the Coastside Boys and Girls Club and having the city of Pacifica take over the services.
“The city doesn’t have the staff,” Wright said.
The board is trying to keep the Yosemite Drive clubhouse and the Ingrid B. Lacy clubhouse open. Wright said the group can afford to run it for two more years.
“The clubhouse was given to the Boys Club in 1968, but if it changes, it would be owned by Alcoa. The Peninsula club may want to sell it and reinvest those funds. I believe the funds should stay in Pacifica,” Wright said.
The building is in pretty good shape. It needs a new roof and there is seasonal flooding in the basement.
If the clubhouses had to close, Wright suggested maybe putting portables at the schools.
His family personally knows several people who have been saved by the Boys and Girls Club in Pacifica.
Could the Coastside Boys and Girls Club, based in Half Moon Bay, take over for Pacifica?
“I would love to do it, but their board has not yet met about it. (Coastside Executive Director Jill Jacobson) doesn’t have the staff to run it. My first choice would be to merge with Coastside and have Coastside take over,” he said.
Pacifica Boys and Girls Club serves Pacifica School District kids but not Jefferson Union High School District,
“It started out so positive. It would be one large club. That would be great. We toured their center and talked with the kids on the tour. It was all the things you want a Boys and Girls Club to be. What they offer is pretty special,” Wright said.
Except that 400 Pacifica students will be affected by the closure, 300 at Yosemite and 100 at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School, Wright said.
Peninsula Boys and Girls Club raises $30 million a year. Pacifica and South San Francisco raise $2 million a year, Wright said.
“We have lost a lot of fundraising over the last two years. Pacifica and South San Francisco are not the best places for raising money,” he said. “There will be answers soon about Pacifica. Merging with Coastside would be a great solution,” he said.
David Hartman, interim CEO wrote a letter to Pacifica Boys and Girls Club families on April 11.“In the context of merging with Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula, we are currently planning our programs and services to families throughout San Mateo County, Including Pacifica. At present we are working through some excellent plausible alternatives that will enable us to continue serving your community. While we are facing many challenges, our board does not believe that closing operations in Pacifica is a viable course of action and we are working diligently to ensure there is a continuity of programs and services and a smooth transition. We understand the impact that a decision like that would have on you and the community,” he wrote.
Erin Pickett, a parent from the Yosemite Clubhouse, wrote a letter April 12 to Hartman and the board, asking several questions.
“Only a select few families from the Boys and Girls Club were sent an email stating that the clubhouse was being considered for closure and that any future planning for the fall program was now ceased. This was the first time our families had heard of any talk about closing down the clubhouse.” she wrote. “As we witnessed in just one day there has been an overwhelming response in the community of alarm, concern and downright anger that this clubhouse is being considered for closure.”
She criticized Hartman for not telling families of the plans.
“It appears this information was to remain quiet with no input from our families and community that currently attend and cherish the club,” she wrote. “The families of the Boys and Girls Club and the community are prepared to fight the closure of the clubhouse.”
She asked Hartman to define what alternatives he is talking about, and questioned why all communication should go through him at his request.
“The only metric being used to this closure is that not enough children are receiving free lunch at school,” she wrote. “As I am sure you are aware, for the past two years of the pandemic, all children are receiving free lunch and continue to do so. What is the Peninsula Boys and Girls Club role in all this? Why are we being left out of these discussions?”
Pickett noted the Boys and Girls Club affords a critical safety net for families.
“We are talking about removing a critical safety net for our community. The damage would be unmeasurable. This is such a special place that should not be taken away from our children and our community,” she wrote.
Mary Hernandez, a parent with one child at the IBL Clubhouse and another at the Yosemite Clubhouse said parents just found out about this this week and it was spring break.
“They are going to permanently close the facilities in the next two weeks. All the parents are very distraught. The employees aren’t allowed to talk to the parents. We have no idea what is going to happen with the building. The building was donated to become a youth center,” she said.
Hernandez said she doesn’t have family nearby to help with child care.
“I was in tears,” she said. “I am somewhat desperate about this. This is going to be a shock to our family. I can’t help but wonder if they are going to put a development in there. This is shady and unfortunate.”
Boys and Girls Club parent Kellie Samson said losing the clubs in Pacifica would be a devastating blow to Pacifica families and the community.
“The decision seems to be shrouded in mystery without a solid reason for closure, and with no communication to the parents and families who would be affected. It also seems to go against the mission of the Boys And Girls Club. Without this club more than 100 families would have no after school childcare,” she said.
Wright said he had positive feelings about the fate of the Pacifica clubs but he had no conclusions. He met with the Peninsula club to discuss Pacifica communication and with Coastside Boys and Girls Club in Half Moon Bay to discuss Pacifica expansion.
“Discussions but no conclusions,” he said. “Still feeling very positive.”
Mayor Mary Bier met with Peter Fortenbaugh, the co-CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula.
“They don’t have their messaging down,” she said. “The city asked a lot of questions and he did not have a lot of answers. We are waiting for those answers. It’s very uncomfortable. I feel afraid for our clubhouse. In that one meeting, I got very angry with him.”
Bier said in that conversation he said they were going to look at the number of Pacifica children on free and reduced lunch as a data point and Pacifica does not have so many.
“That does not reflect the needs of our families,” she said. “There are so many other data points they can look at.”
“I think this is a tragedy for the families involved,” said Councilmember Mike O’Neill, in an email to the Tribune. “The numbers of kids that I was told are serviced by the Boys and Girls Club are close to 10 percent of the enrollment in the Pacifica School District if you include the IBL programs and the Yosemite site. It is one of the few options for safe, relatively affordable after school activities and homework help for the families of Pacifica.”
Councilmember Sue Beckmeyer said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse and Director of Parks, Beaches and Recreation Mike Perez met with Fortenbaugh to discuss the issue.
“I think it is safe to say that this issue has caught everyone by surprise and it has created a lot of anxiety for Pacifica’s parents,” Beckneyer said.
A meeting with parents was held Friday at the Yosemite club. Pickett said they were locked out of the building by an administrator who showed up a half hour before the meeting time. The parents held their meeting outside on the black top. The interim CEO did not show up at the meeting, but the parents networked and organized and Pickett said the meeting was a success.
“Merging with Coastside would be good,” said Pickett. “This could be a good way out of this.”
Pickett said more than 700 people signed a petition on change,org to stop the closure of the local Boys and Girls Club and the parents are posting on Facebook to share the latest information.
The Pacifica Tribune received a press release dated March 11 announcing the merger of all the clubs under the direction of the Peninsula Club. The latest statement from the Boys and Girls Club from the Peninsula states the decision is not final.
“Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula is exploring a merger with the Boys and Girls Club of North San Mateo County in order to better serve students and families in northern San Mateo County. We are committed to serving more students in the north county and to having no staff layoffs. We are in the process of speaking with community leaders across the northern county to understand the opportunities where our programs might have the most impact. We continue to evaluate the operations and facilities of all sites and to explore options for how existing and new youth and families might be served. The merger is not yet final,” wrote Tina Syer, chief advancement officer, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Peninsula in an email to the Tribune.
