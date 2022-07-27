Updated: 2:55 p.m.
Pacifica Police say they detained an 11-year-old boy at the scene of a vegetation fire on the afternoon of July 27. The fire burned about three acres and sent large plumes of smoke over parts of the city.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Updated: 2:55 p.m.
Pacifica Police say they detained an 11-year-old boy at the scene of a vegetation fire on the afternoon of July 27. The fire burned about three acres and sent large plumes of smoke over parts of the city.
The fire started on the 600 block of Roberts Road, near Crespi Drive, shortly before 5 p.m. on July 27. It grew to at least two alarms and caused the closure of Roberts Road for about two hours as crews worked to contain the fire.
On Thursday morning, Pacifica Police issued a release saying that while they were on the scene an 11-year-old boy told them that he was using fireworks in the area and was responsible for the fire. The unnamed boy was placed under arrest for unlawfully causing a fire, according to the release, and subsequently released to a parent.
However, it was unclear whether a child as young as 11 could face legal consequences for starting a fire.
While the Pacifica Police Department release was headlined, “Juvenile arrested at scene of vegetation fire” and said he was “placed under arrest for 452(D) PC unlawfully causing a fire,” California law prohibits charges other than murder or rape for children under the age of 12.
Pacifica Police Capt. Christopher Clements said the case would be forwarded to the district attorney for scrutiny. Deputy District Attorney Sharon Cho said the case would be reviewed by the San Mateo County Probation Department’s juvenile services division.
North County Fire Authority Inspector Mack Srivieng said fireworks are an ongoing concern for firefighters in the area, and he noted that children are expressly banned from having fireworks. In addition, all fireworks are illegal — including the safe and sane variety sold in Pacifica in the days before the Fourth of July — after July 5.
Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
At its June 21 meeting, the Half Moon Bay City Council approved a group of items accounting for almost $2 million public in expenditures. Among the expenses was $70,000 for a planning firm to help identify sites and proposals for affordable housing, and more than $146,000 for an engineering …
A large tree that fell Monday morning in San Mateo’s Hillsdale neighborhood has been partially removed, police said.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Sunday morning they suspect was caught burglarizing a car in Redwood City.
“Yours, in rhythm,” is how Jeni Swerdlow signs off her emails. It’s appropriate.
Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Santa Cruz County is partially reopening later this month for the first time since the CZU Lightning Complex Fire destroyed much of the park in August 2020.
San Mateo County has appointed Ann Stillman to lead the Department of Public Works. Stillman has served in an interim role since last summer when Coastsider Jim Porter retired from the county and took a position at a private engineering firm. The Board of Supervisors will vote to approve the…
More than a hundred people gathered at Sunset Ridge Elementary School in Pacifica on Tuesday evening to stand with the local LGBTQ community. The Unity Event, organized by CoastPride, was a response to a hate crime reported on June 17.
Pacifica Police arrested a 25-year-old man, charging him with burglary, after finding him inside a classroom at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School on Friday.
On Saturday, the Pacifica City Council intended to tackle a key land use document known as the General Plan, but quickly realized it would take more time to sift through the hundreds of pages and 1,200 comments the draft has generated.
After more than a year of soaring prices and hyper-competition, the Coastside’s housing market is showing signs of cooling. That is in step with markets across the state and country.
(1) comment
Inexplicable that Pacifica City Council and the shear incompetence of Kevin Woodhouse put this as an "advisory only" ballot item when hundreds of Pacificans have lost their fire insurance this year-
'Twas just two years ago on July 4 2020 that Ortega Elementary greenhouse was burned to the ground by fireworks thrown therough a roof vent, and two months ago that 92 @ Canada in Half Moon Bay was closed due to a fireworks fire.
https://www.hmbreview.com/news/fireworks-spark-fire-along-highway-92/article_ff705bb0-d6af-11ec-afaf-2fd0a4118d61.html
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.