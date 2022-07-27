Fire burning

Smoke filled the sky from a fire burning Wednesday afternoon in the vicinity of Cabrillo School. Photo courtesy Mindy Clar

Updated: 2:55 p.m. 

Pacifica Police say they detained an 11-year-old boy at the scene of a vegetation fire on the afternoon of July 27. The fire burned about three acres and sent large plumes of smoke over parts of the city.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(1) comment

Dan Stegink
Dan Stegink

Inexplicable that Pacifica City Council and the shear incompetence of Kevin Woodhouse put this as an "advisory only" ballot item when hundreds of Pacificans have lost their fire insurance this year-

'Twas just two years ago on July 4 2020 that Ortega Elementary greenhouse was burned to the ground by fireworks thrown therough a roof vent, and two months ago that 92 @ Canada in Half Moon Bay was closed due to a fireworks fire.

https://www.hmbreview.com/news/fireworks-spark-fire-along-highway-92/article_ff705bb0-d6af-11ec-afaf-2fd0a4118d61.html

