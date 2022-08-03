Pacifica Police say they detained an 11-year-old boy at the scene of a vegetation fire on the afternoon of July 27. The fire burned about 3 acres and sent large plumes of smoke over the city.
The fire started on the 600 block of Roberts Road, near Crespi Drive, shortly before 5 p.m. on July 27. It grew to at least two alarms and caused the closure of Roberts Road for about two hours as crews worked to contain the fire.
On Thursday morning, Pacifica Police issued a release saying that while they were on the scene an 11-year-old boy told them that he was using fireworks in the area and was responsible for the fire. The unnamed boy was placed under arrest for the misdemeanor of unlawfully causing a fire, according to the release, and subsequently was released to a parent.
However, it was unclear whether a child as young as 11 could face legal consequences for starting a fire.
While the Pacifica Police Department release was headlined, “Juvenile arrested at scene of vegetation fire” and said he was “placed under arrest for 452(D) PC unlawfully causing a fire,” California law prohibits charges other than murder or rape for children under age 12.
Pacifica Police Capt. Christopher Clements said the case would be forwarded to the district attorney for scrutiny. Deputy District Attorney Sharon Cho said the case would be reviewed by the San Mateo County Probation Department’s juvenile services division.
North County Fire Authority Inspector Mack Srivieng said fireworks are an ongoing concern for firefighters in the area, and he noted that children are expressly banned from having fireworks. In addition, all fireworks are illegal after July 5, including the safe and sane variety sold in Pacifica in the days before the Fourth of July.
(1) comment
Well done story Clay!
John McCarthy
Berkeley CA
(I grew up in Pacifica; my sister Pat Kremer lives there now with her husband Jim, daughter Alden Miller and her family. I recall when a fire nearly burned our home in the fall before Pat was born in April 1947.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.