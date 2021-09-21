Ivy Row, a new women’s clothing boutique, has opened in Linda Mar Shopping Center.
Chase Welch, the owner and Pacifica resident for the last three years, had a dream since high school to open her own boutique.
“This is always what I wanted to do,” the 24-year-old said.
The store features comfortable clothes and some designer labels. It’s filled with warm clothing just right for Pacifica’s fog. Lots of layers, in other words.
“I carry a variety of brands for different reasons, some because they are made from recycled materials, some are locally made and some are U.S. made. Each brand is different.” she said.
“I picked merchandise for a variety of people, size inclusive and generations,” she said. “I want to be able to have something for everybody. There is nowhere else to shop.
“It’s been good,” she said after opening in August. “People are happy to see something like this in the area.”
When asked if she has a favorite among all the items she carries in the shop, she said she loves it all.
“I’m a shopaholic myself,” she said. “I’m shopping for the people.”
She went to Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandizing in San Francisco and earned an associate degree in marketing and a business management degree.
“It was great. There was a wide variety of classes all geared to the creative side of the industry. I like that,” she said.
Welch has a full-time job as studio manager for an interior design company based in San Mateo. She does that work from home. She started making jewelry during the pandemic because businesses were closed. Now the interior design business has been busy. People spent so much time at home during the pandemic, they want to spend more time fixing up the house.
Living in Pacifica, she likes to go hiking, take her dogs to the beach and eat in local restaurants.
“I want the store to be an exciting place to come. A sense of community. I want to make real relationships with the people here. Customer service is an important part of the shop,” she said.
She plans to hold events in the shop and partner with other businesses to accomplish that. She is thinking about an event with the owner of Nancyland, a children’s store in Linda Mar Shopping Center.
