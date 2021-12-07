Pacifica Friends of the Library book sale

Sunday marked the first Pacifica Friends of the Library book sale since the start of the pandemic.

Many supported their local library by buying used books at the Pacifica Friends of the Library sale on Friday and Saturday. 

Books as well as audio and video selections for all ages were available. Books sold for 50 cents for a paperback and $1 for a hardcover. There were so many categories, including antique books, history, manga, cookbooks, science, animals, health, sports, classics, music, relationships, art, travel and foreign languages, to name a few. There were 34 categories in all, spread out over 14 tables.

Pacifica Friends of the Library held no sale last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In normal times, two sales a year bring donated books to local readers.

Caroline Barba, ex-president of Pacifica Friends of the Library, manned the volunteer table Friday and ran the book sale. The community room at the Sharp Park Library on Hilton Way was packed with books and visitors.

“We are very happy it is back. The library is happy. We usually make a little over $3,000, but we are not sure how it is going to go this year,” she said.

Book lovers streamed into the Pacifica Friends of the Library book sale at the Sharp Park Library over the weekend. It was the first such sale since the pandemic began.

The book dealers come first, she said, in the first hour. A book dealer coming from San Francisco, Candy Stecker, said she found a lot of value in the sale. She was leaving with two grocery bags packed.

A Pacifica Friends of the Library volunteer who helped set up the sale, Glenn Havlan, said he found recorded music to buy.

Lizzie Chapman said she found so many good deals and things she has been looking for, including a book about the history of theater, a book about Princess Diana and a book about vintage fairy tales.

Linda Jonas, a volunteer doing the math by collecting cash, said she has experience with money having worked at Safeway and the Pacifica School District. She was very busy taking care of customers over the weekend.

Buying mostly mysteries and do it yourself books, Terry McCann said he loved the sale.

“I missed it.” he said. “If we have another lockdown, I will have plenty of books to read.”

“Looking at old CDs and an audio ‘Moby Dick’ and antique books of classic literature, this is like going on a treasure hunt and an archeological dig,” said Paul Spakowski.

“I got a lot of crime novels and a book about optical illusions and a John Grisham book. This sale is great for us,” said Linda Mosqueda.

For some it was mostly about bringing home treasures. For others, it was an opportunity to support a community institution.

“I like to be able to support what the library has been doing,” said Bill Michaelis. “I look for music and books for the grandkids. This is a great blessing.”

 

Jane Northrop has covered Pacifica for the Pacifica Tribune since 1996. She has won first place John Swett Awards from the California Teachers Association for her coverage of education.

