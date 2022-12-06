Pacifica Police are on the lookout for two people suspected in a brazen midday robbery on a busy stretch of Highway 1.
According to a release, police were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 1 and Reina Del Mar Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday. They were following a report of a robbery.
A female victim told police she was in her car and stopped in traffic on southbound Highway 1, just north of Reina Del Mar Avenue when the robbery occurred. She said the suspect got out of another vehicle and approached her car. The suspect smashed her car window and removed property from inside. The victim was struck by broken glass but was not injured, according to a press release.
The two suspects were described as a man and a woman in their 20s. They were driving a compact SUV similar to a Ford Escape and were last seen driving south on Highway 1.
Witnesses provided details to police who are now seeking more information. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Pacifica Police at (650) 738-7314 and reference Case No. 22-3247.
