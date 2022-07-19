The Pacifica Police Department responded to a report of a body found near the Mori Point cliffs early Friday morning.
Officials subsequently said that Dominic Reyes, 44, of Daly City, was found dead at the scene. Pacifica Police Capt. Bill Glasgo said the department was alerted at around 3 a.m. on Friday. The case has been forwarded to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office for investigation.
