The body of a woman who washed ashore in Pacifica in June was identified Tuesday when the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of Kan Jean Chang Fung. Fung was an 84-year-old San Francisco resident.

Fung was reported missing on May 28 after she went for a walk from her home in San Francisco. She was considered “at risk” due to her age and possible medical conditions, police said at the time.

Her body was found near Pedro Point in Pacifica on June 10. It was identified through a DNA test, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office said.

The news ends a long ordeal for family members who searched for Fung’s whereabouts and posted flyers around the city, authorities said.

