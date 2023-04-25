Authorities have identified a man who drowned in Pacifica at Esplanade Beach last week. On Thursday, the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Walter Lei, a 70-year-old South San Francisco resident.
Lei was found unconscious on the sand by beachgoers who administered CPR before paramedics arrived on April 19, authorities said. Personnel from the North County Fire Authority and Pacifica Police Department responded to Esplanade Beach shortly after 11 a.m. that day to a report of a possible drowning. First responders found Lei unconscious and not breathing. Paramedics continued giving Lei CPR but were unable to revive him.
