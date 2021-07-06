Scene of drowning

A boater drowned south of Pacifica Pier on June 30 after being tossed from the boat by a large wave. Adam Pardee / Tribune

Police say a Stanislaus County man drowned near Pacifica Pier on Wednesday evening. They said a wave knocked him out of a fishing boat that had run out of fuel.

The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office identified Kevin Kluball, 60, of Salida, in Stanislaus County, as the victim. Pacifica police and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Pacifica Police were notified by the U.S. Coast Guard of a boat in distress near the pier at about 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday. When first-responders from the Pacifica Police Department, North County Fire Authority, and American Medical Response arrived on the scene, they saw a fishing boat described as a 1995 Sea Ranger, which had run out of gas. It was along the shoreline at Sharp Park Beach, just south of the pier.

Witnesses told police there was an unresponsive man in the water and officers and bystanders were able to pull him to shore.

“The boat ran out of gas and a huge wave knocked the victim out of the boat,” said Pacifica Police Capt. Bill Glasco. “Two others were still on board.

“The drowning victim was facedown in the surf when officers arrived. Citizen witnesses and the police officers worked together in knee-deep water to bring the victim ashore. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,” said Glasco.

