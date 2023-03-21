▸ Government body: Pacifica School Board
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 8
▸ Present: President Lynda Brocchini, Vice President Laverne Villalobos, Clerk Nidhi Patel, Vice Clerk Elizabeth Bredall, Board Member Kai Doggett
▸ Staff: Superintendent Heather Olsen
▸ Land Acknowledgment: Fourth-grade students from Ortega Elementary School read the land acknowledgement before singing their school song. The meeting was well-attended by parents and other members of the community who applauded enthusiastically as the children finished their well-rehearsed and harmonious performance.
▸ Public Comments: Nicole Sayers, president of the Pacifica chapter of the California School Employees Association presented the “above and beyond’’ award for the month of March to Barbara Metlane, the attendance specialist at Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School and 24-year employee of the Pacifica School District, and Charline Hilo, school secretary at the same school who has worked in her current position for 16 years. “They not only perform their duties with dedication but have stepped up during Principal Lyttle’s leave,” said Sayers.
▸ Patrick Sayers from the Pacifica School Volunteers announced that the Think Bridge Camp 2023 is now taking applications. Applications can be submitted at Thinkbridgecamp.org. Camp will be held at Cabrillo School for four weeks from June 20 through July 14. The recommended age for campers was 6 to 13. The camp involves fun and educational projects such as building a dancing robot that are meant to inspire creativity.
▸ Correspondence: Doggett responded to employee emails about the reduction in school funding and consequential layoffs at IBL: “Schools are underfunded, and it’s just a fact. We need more people to reach out to our state representatives, our governor and really advocate for better school funding … at the state level and at the federal level. We need real advocates for our school funding.”
Clerk Nidhi Patel also spoke on the matter: “(I received) similar emails … The burden of managing and thinking about the long-term stability of this district is becoming harder now that the funding from COVID has dissipated. Pacifica, as everyone knows, is actually a significantly underfunded district compared to our peer districts in San Mateo (County).”
▸ Second 2022-2023 interim report: Josie Petersen presented the second 2022-2023 interim report containing a detailed budget and multi-year projections. She reiterated that Pacifica was almost entirely state funded unlike some of the wealthier cities in San Mateo County, which can rely on a much higher tax base. The Local Control Funding formula provides 78 percent of the funds for Pacifica schools. The major difference between the first interim report from Dec 7, 2022, was a reduction in the funding by about $500,000. The Child Nutrition Fund, on the other hand, saw an additional $200,000 increase over the past year.
▸ On the IBL attendance specialist: Nicole Ortega, second vice president of the CSEA Chapter 128, spoke up about the interim decision to cut the position. “These employees received (their termination letters) at work, via email, on a work day… This notification was handled, in my opinion, in a very callous manner. It lacked compassion, it lacked professionalism … The proposed elimination of the attendance specialist position and the reading interventionist position would be a tremendous loss to our district.”
▸ Dan Lyttle, the principal at IBL, called in to voice his concern over the elimination of the attendance specialist. He said the role takes daily attendance and mentioned various other duties, such as printing report cards, that might not be so obvious from the title. “It is my fervent hope that the board reconsider the elimination of this position,” he said.
▸Charline Hilo, school secretary at IBL, called in to the meeting to say that she was disappointed with the board’s decision. She detailed how attendance specialist Barbara Metlane was the only member of staff who knew how to create the students’ schedules on the very first day of class. “Both Barbara and I are doing extra work to support our school, because we care … Without her knowledge and willingness to perform duties outside of her job description, our first day would’ve been a disaster … Can you honestly run the district without us?”
▸ Doggett and Villalobos were in favor of finding a way to keep Metlane in IBL. A motion to remove the attendance specialist position from the layoff list eventually passed unanimously after the spirited discussion. A group of IBL faculty members in the audience applauded the decision and celebrated the victory as they filtered out of the boardroom.
▸ New summer program: The expanded summer learning program for summer of 2023, which aims to develop children’s academic, social, emotional and physical needs during the summer break, was approved by the council without any disagreement.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.