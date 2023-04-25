▸ Government body: Pacifica School Board
▸ Time and date: Wednesday, 7 p.m., April 19
▸ Present: President Lynda Brocchini, Vice President Laverne Villalobos, Clerk Nidhi Patel, Vice Clerk Elizabeth Bredall, Boardmember Kai Doggett
▸ Communications: Meghann Elsbernd from the Laguna Salada Education Association spoke about what she characterized as continual communication struggles between the organization she represents and the school board. “At the last board meeting, LSEA’s public comment included a reference to the lack of communication between union leadership and the superintendent. Superintendent (Heather) Olsen chose to respond to our comment by giving her timeline of events … While LSEA could take the time to go over our series of events, we won’t. We just hope everyone remembers there are two sides of every story and when communications are at a halt there can be no resolution or agreement on either side,” she said.
▸ California School Employees Association President Nicole Sayers welcomed new members to the organization including a substitute teacher, van driver and custodian at Cabrillo school.
▸ Teacher appreciation month and classified employee week: Carla Chávez Torres presented the resolution to celebrate teachers and school staff by appointing specific days to show appreciation. “It is fitting that the month of May be declared and celebrated as School Personnel Appreciation Month allowing the many members of the school, district and larger Pacifica community to thank, acknowledge and honor the individuals who engage in the noble work of nurturing, taking care of and educating our children,” she said. The resolution also named May 21–27 as Classified School Employee Week. The board voted in favor of the resolution.
▸ School safety: John Bartfield, director of Special Education and Student Services, presented the board with an overview on the most recent school safety plan, last updated Feb. 8. This includes the five immediate action responses in any given emergency: shelter in place, drop and cover, secure campus, lockdown barricade and evacuation. On the preventative side, cameras are to be installed, gates are to be locked after school and visitors to be verified at the office before being allowed entrance. Teachers and staff are required to be trained in CPR, first aid, and the usage of the overdose reviving agent Narcan. Monthly on-site drills will continue to prepare staff and students how to act in case of emergency. The Pacifica resolution cites the 338,000 U.S. students who have experienced a shooting on campus since 1999 as the reasoning behind increased campus security.
▸ Measure O update: The funds from Measure O are used for repairs, upgrades, construction, employee housing, as well as securing school sites across Pacifica. Almost all locks have been replaced using the fund at Sunset Ridge, Vallemar, Cabrillo and Ortega. New door intercom systems are in the process of being installed at all the schools previously mentioned in addition to Ocean Shore. Funds have been allocated for future projects to be completed in 2023: to put in an Astro turf field in Ortega, to remodel and expand the Sunset Ridge kitchen, to add a D wing and band room at Ocean Shore and replacing the library’s carpet.
▸ Expanded Learning Opportunities: Tom Stafford said the Expanded Learning Opportunities Program provides funding for after school and summer school enrichment programs for kindergarten through sixth grade. “Finding a safe place for younger children (to wait) until the older sibling gets out of school is important,” said Stafford of the program. The program was approved by the school board.
▸ Visual and performing arts plan: The plan will be implemented through eighth grade to provide music opportunities in every school in addition to adding theater and drama electives in middle schools.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
