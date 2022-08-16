The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution at its Aug. 2 meeting calling for the county to advocate in support of women’s health and reproductive rights on the state and federal levels.
The motion follows several other actions by the board promoting reproductive health care freedom in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
In May the supervisors passed a resolution instructing the county executive to develop an action plan. The following month the board voted in favor of the action plan consisting of financial support for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, implementation of a buffer zone rule around reproductive health clinics in unincorporated areas of the county, the launch of an information campaign about reproductive services offered by the county and creation of an advocacy agenda for the county.
The Women’s Reproductive Freedom and Healthcare Privacy Advocacy Agenda issued by the county executive’s office in response to the May vote outlines several positions on the state and federal levels endorsed by the county. By approving the advocacy agenda the supervisors signaled their support for “enshrining a right to reproductive freedom in the California Constitution” and endorsing Proposition 1 on the November ballot.
The agenda also calls for funding to support abortion care providers, to assist patients, and to promote outreach and education on reproductive health care. It also calls for additional funding to help reproductive health care facilities secure their physical and digital infrastructure to protect the privacy of medical records related to abortion care.
