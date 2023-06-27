Leptospirosis is a spirochete, which means that it is a spiral-shaped bacteria. It uses that spiral shape to “screw into” tissues such as skin and organs. Dogs and people can acquire leptospirosis from the environment and it can be life-threatening.
Dogs and people can become infected with leptospirosis from ingesting it, or through contact with damaged skin (cuts, wounds, etc.). The most common means of infection is a dog drinking from standing fresh water. This includes large bodies of water like lakes as well as smaller puddles. Wildlife (deer, raccoon, etc.) infected with leptospirosis can urinate in a lake or puddle. When the dog drinks or swims in this contaminated water they can become infected.
There are over 200 serovars, or variations of the leptospirosis bacteria. About 10 of those can infect our pet dogs, and four in particular are the most prevalent. These are Canicola, Pomona, Grippotyphosa, and Icterohaemorrhagiae. Due to the wide variations in the organism, dogs infected with leptospirosis can present to the vet hospital with various maladies.
If a dog ingests a large amount of the organism and gets a serious acute infection, this can be life-threatening. A more chronic case is still very serious, but the pet may be less outwardly sick. Most cases of leptospirosis will have a fever and be lethargic. Many will have joint pain with a decreased appetite. Depending on the serovar of the bacteria, the organism will likely burrow into the pet’s kidneys and/or liver. If the liver is involved, the pet may be jaundiced (yellow-colored eyes or gums).
If your veterinarian suspects leptospirosis, they are going to run general bloodwork to check the liver and kidney values, and also run specific tests for leptospirosis (PCR testing of the blood and urine). If a pet is positive for leptospirosis, they should be hospitalized at a 24-hour emergency facility and put on IV fluids and IV antibiotics. If an acute case of leptospirosis puts a dog in kidney failure, they may even need several days of dialysis. Dialysis is very specialized and often is only offered at an academic facility such as UC Davis.
Luckily, leptospirosis is fairly susceptible to antibiotics. It can be treated with doxycyline or amoxicillin. A serious case would have these antibiotics given intravenously in the hospital whereas a mild case can be treated at home with oral antibiotics. The issue with treating a dog with leptospirosis is that the patient will be shedding the bacteria in their urine for about 10 days. That poses a human health risk because the bacteria is zoonotic so a person can get infected with i). Those caring for the patient need to wear gloves and be very careful with sanitation and handling urine.
There are effective vaccinations against leptospirosis. The vaccine-of-choice is one that covers all four of the most common serovars. There are combo vaccines that include distemper-parvo with leptospirosis, but this vaccine only covers two serovars of lepto. If your dog is going to be a hunting dog, will camp and swim or drink from lakes, or is drawn to drinking from puddles on walks, they should be vaccinated for leptospirosis.
Leptospirosis can be a serious, life-threatening infection for our canine pets. If your pet is at risk for infection, they should get vaccinated. If you suspect your pet is infected with leptospirosis, have them checked out by your vet ASAP. With quick aggressive treatment many dogs can clear the infection before permanent kidney or liver damage has occurred.
Dr. Brandon Wilson is a veterinarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.