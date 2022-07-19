A bright red shack on the forested shoulder of Tunitas Creek Road in Half Moon Bay beckons local cyclists to slow their pedaling to picnic and refuel before climbing the hill to Skyline Boulevard.
Less flashy than the beloved spot is the 300-acre Potrero Nuevo Farm that stretches beyond the shack, a sustainable-practices farm hosting job-readiness programs with Abundant Grace Coastside Worker, a nonprofit serving Coastsiders experiencing homelessness.
Twice weekly, program participants are paid to weed, harvest and plant produce at Potrero Nuevo Farm. They learn irrigation, machinery, greenhouse management and other farm skills in addition to mindfulness and goal-setting practices. They then distribute more than 20,000 pounds of free organic produce to an estimated 4,000 low-income people.
For years, cyclists had been asking how they could support the work on the farm beyond the red walls of the Bike Hut. From July 8 to 24, the Bike Hut Classic will use the shared connection to the property to unite two seemingly disparate communities in a fundraiser to support these job training programs. The 8.3-mile race with 1,900 feet of elevation gain from the Bike Hut to the top of Skyline Boulevard was launched three years ago as an answer.
This year, the organizers’ goal is to register 500 riders and raise $50,000 — a more than 40 percent increase from last year’s $29,336 raised.
The money will support Abundant Grace Coastside Worker’s programs and “one-stop-shop” resource center on Kelly Avenue in Half Moon Bay for people experiencing homelessness. The building, which the nonprofit purchased in 2020, offers a meeting space, showers, laundry, a kitchen and connections to other services like medical care, caseworkers and Alcoholics Anonymous.
Abundant Grace Coastside Worker used to just pick up excess produce from Potrero Nuevo Farm. It was only a few years ago that Suzie and Jay Trexler, the managers of the farm, approached Abundant Grace Coastside Worker Executive Director Eric DeBode hoping to do more. They hatched the idea of employing the people to whom they’d been giving food.
“It changed everything,” said DeBode, who has worked with people experiencing homelessness in Los Angeles and Half Moon Bay for more than 30 years. “Employment is a whole different way of relating to each other, particularly because we’re working together, working side by side in the field.”
Today, Abundant Grace Coastside Worker employs around 80 people to harvest food and clean up public spaces in Half Moon Bay, but there’s a higher demand for employment opportunities than there is available space. The money raised by the Bike Hut Classic will enable the nonprofit to add another shift to the schedule.
As a virtual race, riders can ride the course anytime between July 8 and 24 and as many times as they want once registered, logging their time on the online platform Strava. Inspiring some friendly competition, the fastest man and woman in each age group will be recognized on a plaque in the Bike Hut. At this writing, the time to beat is 29 minutes, 20 seconds. This pace, achieved by 20-year-old Quinn Felton, is elite. Felton is a professional cycler with Team California. To merely finish the climb is a feat worth a pat on the back.
“(The Bike Hut) is simple, it's endearing and it loves us back,” said Kim Freitas of Redwood City and member of Menlo Park-based Team Sheeper triathlon club. “So when the cycling community is asked to support Potrero Nuevo Farm's work with Abundant Grace, over 300 of us are putting out our best effort.”
“I don’t know if it’s because they love the Bike Hut or because they’re on a bike, but they’re always in a really great mood,” said Suzie Trexler of cyclists like Freitas. “It’s fun to find out more about who these folks are.”
On July 30, a reception with ice cream sundaes, live music, a raffle and awards ceremony will be held at Potrero Nuevo Farm from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m to celebrate the fundraiser’s participants and benefactors.
If biking is not your thing but you would still like to get involved, Abundant Grace Coastside Worker is always looking for volunteers to staff events, work in the fields, or help out at the resource center. Learn more at abundantgracecw.org.
