The nonprofit organization Big Wave Group has announced that it had accepted $12.5 million to build long-term housing in Princeton for up to 40 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The Bay Area office of Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a nationwide organization specializing in nonprofit community development for underserved communities, is contributing nearly half of the estimated $30 million housing project, according to a release from Big Wave. The nonprofit says the rest of the funds will come from selling residential memberships via a community housing cooperative, grants and private donations.
Swenson Builders, a developer and general contractor based in San Jose, has been chosen to build the two-story, 50,000-square-foot two-story residence near the Half Moon Bay Airport. The 36-unit residential building will have a 10,000-square-foot outdoor courtyard, common room, commercial kitchen, and several multi-bed rooms.
After decades of debate and delays, Swenson crews are expected to start construction later this year and take at least 18 months to complete the building. The project will be located on 6.9 acres of donated land next to the Big Wave Farm, which hosts an educational and skills-development hub for the Bay Area special needs community.
“I want my vulnerable 34-year-old special-needs daughter to have a lifelong place to live when I’m no longer here,” said Jeff Peck, Big Wave founder in a prepared statement. He started the project more than 20 years ago. “Like all adults, she wants to live in a community of her peers, where she is safe and yet has independence and the opportunity to thrive. There are few other choices for our adult kids, so failure is not an option.”
