PAC big chill out Oliver Ebinger.JPEG

Oliver Ebinger rides a wave with the sort of style judges will be looking for in the Big Chill Out event on Sept. 23.

Photo courtesy Stefan Mayo

Surfers of all ages will have the chance to show off their skills at this year’s Big Chill Out Surf Competition. 

The Pedro Point Surf Club is hosting the 32nd annual Big Chill Out on Saturday, Sept. 23. The competition is raising funds for environmental causes and for the victims of the recent Lahaina fire in Maui. In addition to the surf contest, there will also be a raffle and other organizations tabling. 

