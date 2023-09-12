Surfers of all ages will have the chance to show off their skills at this year’s Big Chill Out Surf Competition.
The Pedro Point Surf Club is hosting the 32nd annual Big Chill Out on Saturday, Sept. 23. The competition is raising funds for environmental causes and for the victims of the recent Lahaina fire in Maui. In addition to the surf contest, there will also be a raffle and other organizations tabling.
“A lot of these community events, like Chill Out, bring the whole community together. You don’t have to be a member,” said Stefan Mayo, president of the Pedro Point Surf Club. “These events are focused on having fun and bringing people together and supporting causes like the beach cleanup.”
This contest is one for all ages. Mayo explained that the youngest group of participants, under age 10, are usually accompanied by parents or adults from Surf Camp Pacifica. There is an under-18 division and the ages go up from there. In the past, Chill Out has attracted surfers in their 70s.
“What we’ve really discovered with the surf contest and community is we’ve begun to really tap into the youth and younger community. And we’re able to build more of that and nurture and guide younger surfers (who) become a part of the club and a part of those divisions for years,” explained Mayo.
Judges at the competition will be looking for unique surfing styles that look smooth out on the water. They will also be looking at the quality of the wave chosen and maneuvers done by the surfer.
At the end of the competition, three surf boards made by local shapers will be raffled off. Finalists will receive trophies and awards. Sign-ups for Chill Out are open until Sept. 19 and registration can be found at pedropointsurfclub.org.
