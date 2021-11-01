Pacifica police say a bicyclist was struck in a hit-and-run crash on Skyline Boulevard shortly after dusk on Sunday. The unidentified bicyclist was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but was expected to survive, according to a prepared release.
The collision occurred at 6:50 p.m. near Skyline and Sharp Park Road. Police say the bicyclist was hit while riding northbound on the shoulder of the road. The driver did not stop to render aid.
Pacifica Police are asking anyone with any information about the collision to call (650) 738-7314 and refer to case No. 21-2979.
— from staff reports
