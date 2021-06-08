The city of Pacifica hosts another in a series of meetings tonight, all aimed at explaining conceptual designs for Beach Boulevard infrastructure. The large project aims to gird the seaside neighborhood against coming climate change.
The special meeting of the City Council is set for 6 p.m. on June 9. For details on participating virtually, visit cityofpacifica.org.
This workshop focuses on findings of the feasibility phase and details of a hybrid solution as well as a recommended conceptual design.
— from staff reports
