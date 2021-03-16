The Pacifica Economic Development Committee has launched its Beach Bites Bingo game, hosted by the Pacifica Chamber of Commerce.
It works like this. Players download a Bingo card and dine at area restaurants to earn a square. Patrons attach the receipts after filling a row completely in any direction and submit it.
Every two weeks, the committee will draw a winner who will receive a gift card that can be used at Pacifica restaurants or retailers.
For more information and a card, visit https://visitpacifica.com/beachbitesbingo/. Questions may be directed to pacificafun@gmail.com.
— from staff reports
