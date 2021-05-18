Bingo!

Owner of Florey's Book Store Aaron Schlieve poses in his store on Thursday. Adam Pardee / Tribune

 Adam Pardee / Coastside News Group

Many local business owners were hurt by pandemic restrictions that kept customers away from their businesses. The city’s Economic Development Committee came up with a way to help.

The committee developed a promotional idea based on the well-known game of Bingo. Using committee money, President Kathleen Courtney purchased $50 gift certificates from many restaurants and businesses.

“I eat out a lot and I hear people tell me how close they are to a Bingo so they can get a pizza,” she said. “Now they know me as the ‘Bingo Lady.’”

Beach Bites Bingo invites all to visit local businesses for the chance to win a $50 gift certificate from any of them. The winner chooses the business to patronize. Fog City Eats included an extra $15 gift certificate to all the winners to be spent at that restaurant.

“I went door to door finding all the restaurants and told them to take the Bingo cards. You can play more than once,” Courtney said. “If they don’t see a Bingo card at their local restaurant, they can ask for it.”

So far, out of 35 residents who are playing, four won $50 gift certificates. Committee member Archie Judan said he’d like to see more residents participating in the game. Stella Kahn and Roberta Rennie chose Oceana Market; Trisha Henshaw picked Refresh Nails; and Louise Hanford chose Florey’s Books.

“I am very pleased with the promotion. I hope it helps everyone out. I’m pleased that someone chose me,” said Aaron Schlieve, proprietor of Florey’s Books.

Beach Bites Bingo is an ongoing promotion, Courtney said. To play, take a photo of any relevant receipts going back to March 11 in order to fill out a card. Go to businesses to find a game card or visitpacifica.com/beachbitesbingo

