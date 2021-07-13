Many climatologists are predicting a protracted hot summer. As temperatures increase, so does the risk of heat stroke and dehydration in our pet dogs and cats.
Dehydration is caused when the body loses too much fluid without replenishing it. If the body becomes too dehydrated, blood flow can be diminished to vital organs and electrolytes can become unbalanced within the bloodstream.
To combat dehydration, please make sure your pet dogs and cats have constant access to fresh water within your home. When on walks, offer your pet water every one to two hours (or more frequently depending on the temperature outside).
Signs of dehydration include dark red gum color, tack or dry gums, and increased skin turgor (when you lift up the skin between the shoulder blades it should snap right back down). If a pet becomes too dehydrated, they may need to be hospitalized and given intravenous fluids overnight.
Heat exhaustion occurs when the environment becomes so hot that a dog or cat cannot successfully maintain its internal body temperature. Dogs and cats release heat by panting. As saliva evaporates from their mouths/tongues, their body temperature is lowered. Some breeds of cats and dogs are more prone to heat exhaustion than others. These breeds mainly encompass brachycephalic pets (flat-faced animals such as bulldogs, pugs, persian cats, etc.). If the temperature outside would be considered high for a person, I would be cautious about walking a brachycephalic pet for fear of heat exhaustion. Also, do not leave a pet unaccompanied in a car. The inside of a car can be 45 degrees hotter than the temperature outside.
Signs of heat exhaustion include loud, fast breathing, stumbling and weakness. The gums can become pale and dry. If you have any indication that your pet may be suffering from heat exhaustion, I would immediately move it to a cooler place (ideally into air conditioning). Encourage your pet to drink cool water. You can also apply a small amount of isopropyl alcohol to paw pads. As the alcohol quickly evaporates, it will help to let off some heat and lower your pet’s temperature.
Using a rectal thermometer is the preferred method to determine a pet’s internal temperature. A normal temperature for a dog or cat is generally between 99.5 to 102.5 degrees Fahrenheit. When the temperature of your pet rises above 104 degrees, you are venturing into heat stroke territory and they should be evaluated and treated by a veterinarian.
People and their pets all enjoy getting out in the sun during the summer. By following some simple guidelines and monitoring your pet’s well-being, you can avoid an emergency vet visit.
Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of the School of Veterinary Medicine at University of California, Davis. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for the last nine years.
