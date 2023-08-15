State warns against eating San Mateo County shellfish
The California Department of Public Health is advising people not to eat sport-harvested mussels, clams, or whole scallops from San Mateo County due to the increased presence of toxins.
The state made the health advisory announcement in a release on July 28. The release stated that high levels of naturally occurring paralytic shellfish poisoning had been detected in shellfish in San Mateo County. The toxins can cause illness or, in rare cases, death in humans.
The symptoms of these toxins, which affect the central nervous system, include tingling around the mouth and fingertips within a few minutes to a few hours after eating toxic shellfish, loss of balance, lack of muscular coordination, slurred speech, and difficulty swallowing, according to the CDPH.
The warning is in addition to an annual ban on sport-harvested mussels throughout the California coast from May 1 to Oct. 31.
The idea behind the quarantine is to prevent domoic acid poisoning, also known as amnesic shellfish poisoning, according to state authorities. The majority of human cases of paralytic shellfish poisoning occur between spring and fall.
Commercially harvested clams, mussels, scallops, or oysters from state-approved companies are not included in the warning.
— August Howell
Shots fired in Redwood City
An alleged drug deal gone bad led to an exchange of gunfire that injured two men Thursday in Redwood City, according to police.
At an undisclosed time, several 911 callers reported shots fired somewhere near the Veterans Memorial Senior Center at 1455 Madison Ave., police said.
When officers got to the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and soon determined that an alleged failed drug deal preceded the shooting. The men were taken to a hospital and are expected to recover, according to police.
Police said “not all” the people involved have been cooperative with investigators.
— Bay City News
California works to help Hawaii
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday he has deployed search and rescue teams to Hawaii following devastating wildfires that struck the island of Maui.
Newsom said in a news release that members of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services have been deployed to Hawaii. California’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces will also travel to the island to assist in search for survivors and recovery operations, he said.
“Californians know firsthand the devastating toll of catastrophic wildfires fueled by climate change, capable of wiping out entire communities and centuries of irreplaceable history and heritage. Our state is sending resources to support our Pacific neighbors during their time of need,” Newsom said.
— Bay City News
Belmont man’s remains found
Remains found in a forested area of Belmont have been confirmed as those of an 84-year-old man who walked away from his home almost four years ago.
Paul Farmer, who was described as suffering from memory loss, had been missing since leaving for an evening walk on Aug. 26, 2019, Belmont police said Friday.
In May, police learned that Farmer’s identification card had been found in a waterway in lower San Mateo in March. A search was concentrated upstream, in a heavily forested area just south of Highway 92 near Hillsdale, police said.
On June 25, searchers found human remains in dense brush. The San Mateo County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were Farmer’s, police said.
— Bay City News
