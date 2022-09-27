Police chase thieves out of town
Pacifica Police say they interrupted the attempted theft of a catalytic converter early Thursday morning. The contact came at 1:46 a.m. near Navarre Drive and De Solo Drive.
Police say the suspects immediately fled the scene driving a gray BMW 4-door sedan, according to a prepared release. The driver refused to stop and led police on a chase that continued east of the city.
Officers pursued the suspect vehicle until they got to the Millbrae Avenue exit of Interstate 280 then terminated the chase. Police say they are following leads on the suspects.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Pacifica Police at (650) 738-7314 or call the anonymous tip line, (650) 359-4444. Reference Case No. 22-2643.
— from staff reports
Candidate sentenced for drunken driving
Steven Booker, a Half Moon Bay resident and former candidate for the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, last week accepted a no-contest plea deal after he was arrested in Belmont for driving while intoxicated in June.
Booker accepted a plea deal for driving while under the influence of alcohol above the level limit, .08 alcohol by volume. Court documents show Booker was sentenced to three years’ probation and must complete a first offender program and spend two days in county jail.
Another misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage was dismissed as part of the deal. Another “special allegation” for excess blood alcohol was stricken.
— from staff reports
Police make murder case
Police in Redwood City have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred in August.
Jorge Daniel Gomez, 32, of San Carlos, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, negligent discharge of a firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance with a firearm and possession of methamphetamine for sale, according to the Redwood City Police Department.
On Aug. 19, a suspect fired several rounds from a handgun at Hoover Park. Police said the intended victim was not struck by the gunfire, but multiple rounds struck a Boys and Girls Club building.
— Bay City News
New law tackles stolen car parts
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office on Sunday announced Newsom has signed two bills aimed at cracking down on catalytic converter theft.
AB 1740 by Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance) will require catalytic converter recyclers to include additional information in the written record, including the year, make, and model of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed and a copy of the title of the vehicle from which the catalytic converter was removed.
The law would also prohibit recyclers from buying catalytic converters from someone other than a commercial enterprise or the vehicle’s owner.
Information on both bills can be found at leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/.
— Bay City News
SFO workers strike
About 1,000 fast food workers were on strike Monday morning at San Francisco International Airport, according to the union representing the workers.
The workers, represented by Unite Here Local 2, started striking at 3:30 a.m. and were picketing outside the departure level at every terminal. Workers want a substantial raise and fully funded health care because their current pay of $17.05 per hour forces them to work more than one job, a union spokesperson said.
The two sides have been bargaining for nine months, he said.
Employers have maintained their desire to have workers pay additional money for health care and the union said workers won't budge on that issue.
Airport officials posted on Twitter Monday morning that some restaurants and lounges may be affected by the strike.
— Bay City News
Therapists reject Kaiser contract
The union representing Kaiser Permanente mental health therapists about to enter their seventh week of striking said members "resoundingly rejected a contract offer" from Kaiser late Saturday night.
Workers in Northern California and the Central Valley went on strike Aug. 15. Leaders of the National Union of Healthcare Workers said Sunday the final tally was 1,349 to 222 to reject the latest contract offer.
Workers want increased staffing and improved access to care for patients who sometimes must wait months for therapy appointments. Both sides have agreed to wage increase, but the union also wants therapists to have more time to see returning patients and perform all of their patient care duties.
— Bay City News
