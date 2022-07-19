Man stabbed in baggage claim
A man was stabbed in the baggage claim area of a San Francisco International Airport terminal early Tuesday morning, according to San Francisco police.
The stabbing was reported around 4:55 a.m. in Terminal 3's baggage claim area and officers arrived to find the victim suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.
A man has been detained in connection with the stabbing, which did not affect flights coming into or out of the airport. No other details about the case were immediately available.
— Bay City News
4 arrested after mall theft
Police in Palo Alto arrested four suspects on Sunday for organized retail theft after they allegedly shoplifted at the Stanford Shopping Center.
Police dispatch received a call around 6 p.m. on Sunday from the retailer Lululemon reporting an in-progress shoplift at the Stanford Shopping Center, 180 El Camino Real. Officers arrived and detained four suspects, police said. Police also said they recovered 100 pairs of leggings valued at over $12,000.
According to police, four suspects entered the store along with a fifth suspect, the existence of which the police were not aware of until a further investigation. That fifth suspect is at large, police said.
The bags in the minivan contained 300 items valued at $38,000 that had been stolen earlier in the day from other Lululemon stores in Burlingame and San Mateo.
Grafi Dumitru, 18, Elvira Fistogeanu, 22, and Florentina Izabela Matei, 20, were arrested on suspicion of felony organized retail theft, felony possession of stolen property, and felony conspiracy.
The fourth suspect is a 16-year-old juvenile.
— Bay City News
Rideshare driver victimized
A female rideshare driver was the victim of a carjacking on Sunday, the San Mateo Police Department said on Monday.
The woman picked up a male fare in San Jose and drove him to his destination at approximately 10 a.m. At that point, the fare held a knife to the driver’s stomach and ordered her to continue driving. He instructed her to go northbound on Interstate Highway 101 and to exit in San Mateo, police said. When she had the chance to escape, she jumped out of the driver’s seat as the vehicle slowed. The suspect then drove away in her car.
The victim was uninjured.
During the drive toward San Mateo, the suspect called 911; the call was intercepted by Mountain View Police, who were able to provide the suspect’s phone number.
Police have identified the suspect as Randy Jay and say that someone matching his description was caught on security footage near where the victim’s car was located in Morgan Hill. He turned himself into police on Monday morning.
— Bay City News
