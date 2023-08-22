Caltrain to purchase innovative train
Caltrain officials announced Thursday that the transit agency will be piloting the nation's first bilevel dual electric and battery-powered train.
The California Transportation Commission approved funding allocation for one Stadler battery-equipped electric train and related maintenance and charging facility upgrades to help with the transition to fully electrified service and expand zero emission service to nonelectrified tracks.
The commission approved the allocation of funds from an $80 million award from the California State Transportation Agency for one battery-equipped electric multiple unit train, or BEMU train.
Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman said Thursday this will lead the way for Caltrain to operate a fully zero-emission service in the future.
"Silicon Valley has a reputation for first of its kind innovations, and our transportation sector is no different," said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan. "This project will pave the way for Caltrain to retire their diesel fleet and operate a fully zero-emission service for future generations."
— Bay City News
Deputies arrest man for sexual
battery
Authorities in San Mateo County arrested a man Saturday suspected of groping women in Millbrae, the Sheriff’s Office said Sunday. Two women reported unwarranted physical contact by a man and described the same suspect.
Both women described a suspect of similar age and height and said he was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the back.
The Sheriff’s Office said it saturated the Spur Trail area with decoys, plainclothes detectives and uniformed patrol deputies in an effort to locate the suspect. On Saturday, a community member in San Bruno reported to police that they saw a suspicious person in San Bruno City Park. Officers arrived and spotted a person matching the description of the Millbrae suspect, they said.
Jaime Garcia Mogollan, 40, was arrested with evidence authorities allege ties him to the crimes. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility on suspicion of felony sexual battery by restraint and his bail is set at $300,000.
— Bay City News
Animals relocated to Bay Area
More than 40 shelter animals from Maui were looking for homes in the Bay Area following the fatal wildfires on the Hawaiian island, according to animal welfare organization Berkeley Humane.
The animals were scheduled to arrive Friday night on an emergency flight to make room for an influx of injured or displaced animals at the Maui Humane Society. Animals will be going to shelters in the region including Berkeley Humane in Berkeley, Marin Humane in Novato, Animal Rescue Foundation in Walnut Creek, East Bay SPCA in Oakland and Dublin, Tri-City Animal Shelter in Fremont, and Friends of the Alameda Animal Shelter in Alameda.
Only pets sheltered at the Maui Humane Society before the fires will be coming to the Bay Area, officials with Berkeley Humane said.
— Bay City News
Vape cartridges seized
Thousands of flavored vape cartridges were seized from a San Mateo smoke shop this week, police said.
On Tuesday, San Mateo Police carried out a random compliance check at Magic Theatre Smoke Shop on South El Camino Road. Members of the police’s Youth Services Unit say they confiscated 6,298 flavored vape cartridges there, valued at $189,000.
California voters last November banned the sale of flavored tobacco products in things such as e-cigarettes, e-liquids, pods or any other vape device.
Officers also allege they witnessed an employee of the smoke shop sell flavored tobacco to a customer.
— Bay City News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.