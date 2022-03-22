Marin bans some outdoor water use
Conserving water is the goal of one, if not all, Bay Area water regulators and Marin Water took aim Tuesday at Central and Southern Marin County.
Marin Water passed an ordinance that bans the use of its water for watering new or rehabilitated decorative lawns in business or city landscapes that require a plan review by the agency.
The ordinance takes effect April 15.
Landscapes that require a review include new construction with areas of 500 square feet or more and rehabilitated landscapes that are 1,000 square feet or more in size, regulators said.
Marin Water officials are trying to discourage the creation of more purely decorative grass in street medians and in business complexes.
Marin Water plans to use the water saved for more beneficial things. The ordinance does not apply to residential or recreational uses.
— from staff reports
Theranos trial delayed again
The criminal trial of Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, the former executive of the blood-testing company Theranos, suffered yet another delay last week when the judge abruptly canceled the day's proceedings due to a secondhand COVID-19 exposure.
U.S. District Judge Edward Davila informed the newly empaneled jury and a packed courtroom that on March 15 there was someone in the courtroom who had been exposed to the virus.
Although that person has since tested negative, Davila, in "an abundance of caution," sent everyone home Wednesday morning.
Balwani, the business partner and one-time romantic partner of Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, is charged with criminal wire fraud and conspiracy in marketing the company's malfunctioning blood-testing technology to investors, doctors and patients.
— from staff reports
Spring holidays celebrated
While Sunday was widely known by many as the first day of spring, with the spring equinox occurring at 8:33 a.m., it is also a time of celebration for Persians and those of Asian Indian descent.
Persians honor a holiday this time of year called Nowruz, which is celebrated in many countries having Persian cultural influence, including Iran, Iraq, India, Afghanistan and parts of Central Asia.
Nowruz, which means "new day, " marks the arrival of spring and the first day of the year in Iran.
Another spring holiday celebrated this weekend by thousands of Bay Area residents is Holi, also known as the festival of colors, celebrating spring, love, and new life. Revelers enjoy it by singing, dancing and adorning themselves with powder paint and by throwing colored water.
At a large event in San Jose, Saturday, hosted by the Association of Indo Americans, the San Jose police chief posted photos on Twitter of thousands of happy residents looking like they had been doused in a rainbow.
Holi is considered the second biggest Hindu festival after Diwali, and the celebrations continue today at many South Bay and Peninsula locations.
— Bay City News
Marin begins social worker project
The Marin County Department of Health and Human Services is launching a new embedded social worker pilot program in the cities of Bolinas and Stinson Beach two days a week, the county announced.
The social workers will be in place in response to community feedback given at town hall meetings for West Marin residents and stakeholders.
The county said it learned that not everyone who needs services is able to go to the Point Reyes Station multi-services center, so embedding social workers in both Bolinas and Stinson Beach will help those people.
West Marin resident and social worker Caren Gately will be undertaking the job. She has worked as a navigation specialist for older adults in the county for five years.
— Bay City News
Caltrain reports fourth death on tracks
A Caltrain commuter train struck and killed someone who was trespassing on the tracks in Menlo Park on Friday morning, an agency spokesman said.
The collision was reported at 10:36 a.m. on the tracks between Encinal and Watkins avenues and involved northbound train No. 113 headed from San Jose to San Francisco, Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said.
There were 68 passengers aboard the train and no injuries were reported on board.
The southbound track reopened for trains to move through the area at reduced speeds by about 11:30 a.m., and the northbound tracks reopened at about 1:30 p.m., Lieberman said.
The fatality is the fourth on Caltrain's right of way in 2022.
— Bay City News
City teachers get back pay
After a three-night "sleep-in" inside San Francisco Unified School District offices, teachers demanding pay from the district said they reached an agreement with the district late Thursday.
Last week, more than a dozen SFUSD educators began the sleep-in, calling for the district to pay more than 1,000 teachers and other staff members who have gone unpaid or only received partial paychecks since January.
The educators have said because of the payment issue, they've been unable to pay rent, mortgages, medical bills, and other necessities.
District officials have said that while the majority of its more than 10,000 employees have been paid correctly, a portion of educators went unpaid due to a technical error attributed to the district switching to a new payroll system, replacing an older system that had been in place for the last 17 years.
Under the agreement, the district will pay all educators owed money, as well as interest for the late payments. Additionally, the district has promised to address any payroll errors moving forward within 72 hours. Also, the district will reimburse the affected educators for any late fees and penalties incurred.
"This occupation was the result of months and months of trying to negotiate with the district and trying to ask that folks get paid what they're due," said teacher and United Educators of San Francisco member Frank Lara during a Thursday evening rally outside the district offices.
"It's been exhausting for all of us," he said.
— Bay City News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.