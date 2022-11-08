Police chase domestic violence suspect
Pacifica Police say they quelled a domestic disturbance that occurred inside a parked car on Oct. 30 on the 500 block of Inverness Drive.
When officers arrived at 7:30 a.m., the man involved fled the scene on foot. Police determined that the woman involved in the dispute was injured as a result of a physical confrontation and that the man was Darien Diaz, 29, of San Francisco.
Meanwhile dispatch took a report of a suspicious person matching Diaz’s description on the 500 block of Manor Drive. Police found him there and a foot chase ensued that led through Fremont Del Mar, Johnson and Edgemar avenues. Ultimately a perimeter was set up with the help of Daly City and San Bruno police. Officers also used a K9 and a drone in the search. Diaz was found inside a closed business.
He was charged with domestic violence with injury, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and other crimes.
— from staff reports
Man arrested for attempted homicide
Pacifica Police arrested a 23-year-old San Francisco man following a domestic dispute, charging him with attempted homicide, domestic violence with injury and assault on a peace officer.
Police were called to the 300 block of Esplanade Avenue shortly after midnight on Nov. 1. The victim said the alleged assailant, identified as Esdras Pacheco-Godinez, left before they arrived.
He was located at 11:38 p.m. that night at the intersection of Francisco Boulevard and Salada Avenue and arrested after he allegedly resisted officers. He was booked into county jail.
— from staff reports
Former sheriff found guilty
Former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith has been found guilty on all six civil counts of corruption and willful misconduct less than one week after retiring.
Smith was on trial over accusations from a 2021 civil grand jury report that the sheriff’s office traded concealed carry weapon licenses to campaign donors and that Smith accepted San Jose Sharks tickets without reporting them as gifts.
The civil trial began in September. Smith has denied the claims and would have been removed from office following the guilty verdict if she had not abruptly announced her retirement on Monday.
In a statement on the verdict, Acting Sheriff Ken Binder said the sheriff’s office respects the jury’s decision and intends to move forward. District Attorney Jeff Rosen lauded the jury for considering evidence from the district attorney’s office’s investigation.
“We look forward to working with the next sheriff and all the honest, professional and hardworking men and women of the sheriff’s office to serve our community with honor and integrity,” Rosen said.
Smith first joined the sheriff’s office in 1973 and had served as sheriff for the last 24 years.
— from staff reports
College fees dropped
Residents of San Mateo County do not have to pay enrollment fees for the upcoming spring semester at any college within the San Mateo County Community College District, the district announced this week.
California Senate Bill 893, passed by the state Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom this year, authorizes the district to use unrestricted general funds to waive enrollment fees for the upcoming spring semester. SMCCCD's schools are Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College.
The bill only waives fees for the San Mateo County district because it is a high cost-of-living region, according to the bill's author, state Sen. Joshua Becker, D-San Mateo. Pending documented financial need, students can also be exempted from paying other fees.
The exemption will be automatically applied to the accounts of continuing students after confirmation of their address.
— from staff reports
Mountain lion sightings in San Mateo
San Mateo police said a resident of the 100 block of Aragon Ave. reportedly saw a mountain lion jump into his backyard at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, seize a chicken, and flee.
Police say there is no security camera footage of the incident.
This is at least the second mountain lion sighting in San Mateo in the past nine days. On Oct. 28, a mountain lion was spotted jumping into a backyard on Dalehurst Court before leaving the neighborhood at about 10 a.m. Security camera footage captured the lion walking around.
Authorities say mountain lions occasionally wander into urban environments and will return to their natural habitat on their own. If someone sees a mountain lion, it's best to report it to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife so they have a complete list of sightings and can determine if intervention is needed.
Officials also recommend keeping pets and animals indoors, especially late at night. Do not approach or otherwise attempt to interact with or capture the mountain lion. If someone does come across a mountain lion, they should not run, but rather face the animal, stand upright, wave their arms, and make noise to scare the animal off.
— from staff reports
Similar reports of burglaries
There have been 11 similar cases of residential burglaries in Palo Alto since October, officers announced on Sunday.
Investigators from the Palo Alto Police Department identified a trend of burglars stealing jewelry and safes from empty homes between 7 and 9 p.m. Targeted homes have come from different neighborhoods, and not all had their alarm systems triggered. But in all cases, the homes were unoccupied, and mostly ransacked of jewelry and safes.
Investigators believe the crimes have been committed by the same group of two to four suspects, identified as Hispanic men in their 20s, based on available surveillance footage.
— from staff reports
