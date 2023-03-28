Bill would support opportunity housing
State Sen. Josh Becker, whose district includes the Coastside, has introduced legislation that would allow relocatable “opportunity” housing available on public land in an attempt to address the problems of the unhoused in California. Senate Bill 634 is supported by advocacy groups like the Bay Area Council, Dignity Moves and SPUR.
Opportunity housing is an attempt to address the challenges of building enough low-income housing in local jurisdictions to meet the need given the cost of land and the intricacies of regulation.
Becker calls the concept “the most hopeful development I’ve seen” among a series of efforts the state has made to address the crisis of homelessness. It would address land and building costs, permitting and make available federal housing vouchers.
Police officer struck by tree
A San Francisco police officer is facing life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a falling tree while on duty amid stormy weather in the city Tuesday afternoon.
The 16-year veteran of the police department was transported to a hospital, San Francisco police said on Twitter on Wednesday.
His family requests privacy at this time, according to police.
Body of radio personality found
A body found in the water at Pier 39 on March 22 was identified as missing San Francisco radio host Jeffrey Vandergrift, according to the San Francisco medical examiner's office.
San Francisco police first responded to reports of a person in the water at Pier 39 shortly before 5 p.m.
On Thursday, the San Francisco medical examiner confirmed that the body was Vandergrift, 54, who was last seen in late February at his home on King Street. His employer, Wild 94.9, said there was no trackable activity on his phone, credit cards or bank accounts since he was reported missing. His wife announced on his radio station's social media channels that Vandergrift will likely "not be coming back," due to personal information discovered in early March.
Police do not suspect foul play in Vandergrift's death.
Governor: ‘Mostly’ end of drought
The drought might not be completely done with California, but the state's residents are now free of the strictest water conservation measures put in place by Gov. Gavin Newsom nearly two years ago.
Standing at a podium in front of a storm-soaked agricultural field in Yolo County on Friday, Newsom stopped short of declaring the end of the punishing three-year drought but said that while he's not rescinding the statewide drought emergency order, he is eliminating many of its provisions.
"To answer the question 'Are we out of the drought?' Mostly but not completely," Newsom said.
After three months of extremely wet weather that lashed the state with nearly 20 major storms, the Sierra Nevada snowpack is now roughly 228 percent of average and most reservoirs are at or above their historical averages for this time of year.
In response, Newsom signed an executive order eliminating more than 50 of the 81 drought emergency provisions that he enacted in April 2021, including the 15 percent statewide voluntary water conservation goal and the requirement that roughly 450 local water agencies enact their own drought emergency plans.
Oakland educators stage walkout
Educators at 14 schools in the Oakland Unified School District walked out Friday morning, mainly over pay, a teacher and spokesperson for the educators said.
Educators are seeking a nearly 23 percent raise over four years that would bring their pay to the median wage for teachers in Alameda County.
The district has been given a 13 percent increase in state funding, laid off 100 employees and added 37 top administrative positions, Oakland Technical High School teacher Ellen Dahlke said.
She said the district has overspent $6.7 million on outside consulting fees.
District officials said Monday that a final salary agreement will depend on revisions to the salary schedule and changes in staffing. According to the district, the Oakland Education Association, the teachers union, is proposing staffing increases that would cost the district $250 million a year. That's about 50 percent of the district's annual budget.
