Man arrested for changing room video
Pacifica Police arrested a 37-year-old San Francisco man for allegedly surreptitiously recording video of women and at least one juvenile girl while they were in the changing room of a local clothing store.
The alleged offense occurred at Plato's Closet, 110 Eureka Drive, on Jan. 22. Police responded at 1 p.m. that day after people at the store noticed the recording, according to a release issued this afternoon.
The man fled before police arrived but officers got a detailed description and used store surveillance video in their investigation. Police say they ultimately linked the man to similar crimes in Pacifica and San Francisco. They got a warrant to search the suspect's home and electronics, which they say produced additional evidence.
The man was arrested at 7:40 a.m. on March 7 on three misdemeanor charges, including video recording or photographing a subject in a bedroom or bathroom without their consent. The man was booked into county jail.
— from staff reports
48 car burglaries reported
Three men were arrested Saturday by San Mateo County Sheriff's deputies in connection with the burglaries of 48 vehicles in Millbrae.
At about 10:27 a.m. Saturday, Sheriff's deputies received an alert through the Automated License Plate Reader System advising that a stolen Hyundai was near the intersection of Millbrae Avenue and U.S. Highway 101, heading eastbound. Deputies began searching for the stolen car and heard a car alarm, discovering a car that had its window smashed. Throughout the morning, the deputies continued receiving reports of additional vehicles — approximately 48 — being burglarized throughout Millbrae.
A police spokesman said that a short time later, a witness reported the red Hyundai crashed into a residence at Helen Drive and Tioga Drive. The witnesses saw three males running away from the vehicle and jumping fences and saw them enter the Green Hills Country Club.
Three suspects were arrested and identified as Amir Burke, 20, and Maurice Grace, 18, from Oakland, and the third suspect is a 13-year-old Oakland boy, who was booked into San Mateo County Youth Services Center.
— Bay City News
Section ofHighway 84 closed
Highway 84 is closed between Portola Road and Highway 35, the San Mateo County Office of Emergency Management said Saturday afternoon.
This area of Highway 84 will be closed "indefinitely" due to major roadway damage, according to the emergency management office. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes such as Highway 92, the emergency management office said.
— Bay City News
Man dies in San Jose jail
A 44-year-old man arrested in late November and accused of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor was found dead in his Santa Clara County jail cell Saturday.
At about 8:22 a.m., Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies assigned to the main jail in San Jose were conducting welfare checks on the medical unit floor. That is when they found the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately performed life-saving measures on the individual by administering Narcan and CPR.
San Jose firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene 10 minutes later and pronounced him deceased at 8:36 a.m. Sheriff's detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.
Preliminary indications are suicide. There were no signs of foul play. The man hasn’t been named, pending notification of family.
— Bay City News
Details follow bombing arrest
San Jose police thanked the community for assistance in the investigation that led to the arrest March 1 of a man accused in the bombings of two PG&E transformers in South San Jose.
A three-month investigation ended last week when police arrested Peter Karasev, 36, on suspicion of bombing transformers on Thornwood Drive in December and on Snell Avenue in January.
Surveillance footage obtained by police shows Karasev arriving at the Snell site, placing a device and later riding a bicycle away before the transformer exploded.
The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office filed nine felony charges against Karasev on Friday, including possession of a destructive device, possession of materials with the intent to make destructive devices, igniting a destructive device with the intent to injure or intimidate, arson, injuring or interfering with electrical lines and child endangerment.
Police arrested Karasev on March 1 at his place of employment in Foster City and a four-day, multi-agency investigation ensued at his home in the 600 block of Potomac Court, where Karasev lives with his wife and three young children. Investigators seized homemade liquid explosives, energetic homemade destructive devices, materials for making bombs and at least five firearms during that investigation.
Karasev is being held without bail. He is expected to enter a plea at his next court date on April 26.
— Bay City News
