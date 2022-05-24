Port traffic down in Oakland
Officials with the Port of Oakland reported a decline in total cargo volume of 7 percent through April 2022, compared to the same period a year ago.
The containerized import load declined 17 percent in April, while exports dropped 18 percent, according to a news release.
Officials attribute most of the decline to "COVID crackdowns" forcing factory and port shutdowns in China, Oakland's largest trade partner. The disruption in Shanghai specifically, the world's busiest port, is delaying U.S.-bound imports and wreaking havoc on ocean carrier scheduling, they said.
Additional factors affecting cargo flow include a drop in the number of ships stopping in Oakland and importers being slow to retrieve shipments, causing crowded yards, slowing cargo discharges and container shortages. All of which are making it harder to load export shipments, officials said.
According to the statement, cargo operations should pick up as vessel schedules normalize, but for now retailers are likely factoring in more time for receiving goods based on the shipping delays they have experienced during COVID.
— Bay City News
Bay Area icon remembered
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared May 22 Harvey Milk Day in California, according to a proclamation from the governor's office as required by law since 2009.
Milk was born on this day in 1930 and settled in San Francisco where he faced hostility as part of a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community that had no voice in government, Newsom wrote in the proclamation.
Milk organized that community and worked with labor and other civil rights groups for justice. Milk's advocacy and his ability to build coalitions earned him a seat on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, according to the governor's office.
He was the first openly gay elected official in the state and one of the first in the nation.
— Bay City News
Different kind of delivery by car
San Francisco police and firefighters delivered in a big way Friday night.
Police officers responded to a call for help from a motorist who was trying to get to the hospital to have a baby. However, the baby had different ideas and was in the process of emerging when the officers arrived at the parked car, San Francisco Fire Department officials said on social media.
The officers "quickly used their training and skills to assist and comfort the family and newborn," fire officials said.
Then, as firefighters arrived minutes later, another baby arrived, according to fire officials.
Both babies and the mother were taken to the hospital and are healthy, fire officials said.
— Bay City News
Grand jury finds fault with cannabis regulation
The Monterey County civil grand jury has released a scathing report outlining multiple examples of regulatory dysfunction in the county's cannabis industry oversight, accounting and economic tracking.
The recently released report, entitled "Monterey County's Cannabis Industry Up in Smoke," lambasts the county for lapses in transparency, organization and analysis of its cannabis industry, as the fourth largest legal cannabis producer of any county in the state. Cannabis is the county's third-largest crop and is the second-largest generator of discretionary revenue in the county.
The civil grand jury described having to go through a "maze" of different reports in different locations and still not finding all the information sought about cannabis taxes, grows, money spent, and forecasts for upcoming years.
"Gaining a thorough understanding of one year of cannabis spending requires searching through at least a half dozen county sources for information and reports. Still, some questions remain unanswered," the jury found.
Monterey County produced $484 million in cannabis products in 2021, the report states, and $20.4 million in taxes from that were placed in the county's general fund. That revenue totals $69.7 million since the inception of the county's cannabis tax fund.
— Bay City News
State responds to COVID-19 rise
COVID-19 testing capacity will expand across the state in the coming weeks as public health officials make it easier to access both testing and prescription treatments, state health officials said last week.
The California Department of Public Health and OptumServe Federal Health Services plan to launch 146 "test and treat" sites that will allow those who test positive to consult with a health care expert and receive a prescription for antiviral medication like Paxlovid or molnupiravir, if necessary.
State officials said the test and treat sites will improve health care access for the state's uninsured residents and for those who live in areas that have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.
"Our goal is to help Californians recover if they get COVID-19 and ensure high-risk patients have access to treatments that can keep them out of the hospital," CDPH Director and state Public Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon said.
According to state data, unvaccinated residents have been nearly 5 times more likely to contract the virus than those who are vaccinated and boosted, 6.5 times more likely to be hospitalized, and nearly 8 times more likely to die.
— Bay City News
