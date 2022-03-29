Daly City man pleads to attempted murder

A 20-year-old man pleaded no contest this week to an attempted murder charge for a shooting in Daly City last year that left one person injured, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

Lennard Holoman entered the plea on March 23 in connection with a shooting on Jan. 8, 2021, when he shot about 15 rounds into a vehicle that a man and his girlfriend were in after shopping at a store, prosecutors said.

Only one of the bullets hit the man, striking him in the thumb, and the girlfriend was not hit. Investigators identified Holoman as the suspect and determined the shooting was connected to rival San Francisco gangs, prosecutors said.

Holoman, who was on felony probation for a 2019 car theft, entered the no contest plea to the attempted murder charge on the condition that he receive a sentence of no more than 22 years in state prison.

— Bay City News

 

County welcomes Ukrainian refugees

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution last week expressing support for Ukraine and welcoming Ukrainian refugees to the county.

The resolution affirms Ukrainian refugees will be welcomed into San Mateo County, according to a news release from Supervisor David Canepa.

“There are now 3 million Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum in other countries including many who are massed in Tijuana at our border with Mexico waiting to enter the United States,” Canepa said. “Until Putin’s illegal war is stopped, we have a moral responsibility to assist the children, women and men who are seeking refuge, including housing and health care, and vow to welcome them to San Mateo County with open arms.”

— Bay City

 

News Motorcyclist dies in crash

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after colliding with a sport utility vehicle on San Bruno Mountain in unincorporated San Mateo County.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Guadalupe Canyon Parkway at Radio Road, midway between Daly City and Brisbane.

All lanes of Guadalupe Canyon Parkway were closed for several hours following the crash.

— Bay City News

 

Santa Clara County severs Russia relations

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to terminate the county's relationship with the governments of Moscow and Russia.

"What we are saying is that our government can't work with you until your government is treating humanity with the kind of dignity and respect that we all deserve," Supervisor Cindy Chavez said in a statement released from her office.

The decision ends a sister county relationship that began in 1994, according to the statement, which described the decision as a "strong stand to condemn Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."

— Bay City News

 

Santa Cruz adds tenant protections

Tenants and landlords in unincorporated areas of Santa Cruz County received an extension on rent relief after the county's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved protections for those who still face pandemic-related housing issues.

The decision comes as a March 31 expiration date looms for the state rent relief program, which tenants and landlords were directed to use before filing any court action.

According to a county news release, the supervisors' decision authorizes up to $500,000 to a fund for "housing-related community resources, potentially including legal assistance and mediation, flexible financial assistance, tenant rights education and counseling, or housing-related problem solving and case management services."

Bay City News

 

CSU campuses stop using SAT, ACT

California State University will no longer use the SAT or ACT tests to help determine who gets admitted as an undergraduate, university officials decided Wednesday. 

The university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change following a resolution by the Committee on Education Policy to amend Title 5 of the California Code of Regulations. 

The change reflects the permanent adoption of a policy that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic for academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23. 

That change was meant to alleviate hardships caused by the pandemic and harmful impacts to potential applicants. 

The University of California recently stopped requiring the SAT and ACT test as part of its admissions process for California freshmen. But it may use a school-created test beginning in 2025.

— Bay City News

 

Fire near Boulder Creek put out

Crews from several departments worked to contain a brush fire Saturday afternoon near Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County, according a social media post from officials at Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit.

Cal Fire first posted at 1:59 p.m. that an estimated quarter acre fire was 50 percent contained on Two Bar Road near Boulder Creek in an unincorporated part of the county. 

Cal Fire tweeted early Sunday that crews soon contained the fire to what turned out to be 0.13 acres. No injuries were reported from the fire, which is under investigation.

— from staff reports

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pacifica auto repair shop accepts judgment
featured

Pacifica auto repair shop accepts judgment

  • From staff reports
  • 0

State and local regulators have announced a judgment against a former Pacifica auto repair shop owner who they say operated in violation of state regulation.

City considers tax increases to close shortfall

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council last week voted to poll residents about a potential increase to the transient occupancy tax, to consider a change to the utility user tax, and to consider a sales tax. These potential ballot measures could go on a ballot in November.

Tobacco ordinance passes, takes effect later this year

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council discussed at a previous meeting banning tobacco products from pharmacies and prohibiting the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco within the city. That ordinance came back to City Council at the Feb. 14 meeting and City Council unanimously appr…

PHS looks back at history of city’s natural disasters
featured

PHS looks back at history of city’s natural disasters

  • Updated
  • 0

The Pacifica Historical Society will bring together residents who lived through the city’s natural disasters that made national headlines, including floods, mudslides and erosion, in a Zoom panel discussion at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Church gathering stopped by police

Church gathering stopped by police

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Neighbors complained about what they say was a large gathering by Iglesia Ni Cristo, a church that owns the former stables at 650 Cape Breton Drive. The event occurred on Feb. 13, said Capt. Bill Glasgo of the Pacifica Police Department.

Lawsuit claims Pacifica violated law

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

A Pacifica resident has filed a complaint with the San Mateo County Superior Court alleging that the city did not give proper notice about council meeting agendas and has withheld documents relating to mold abatement in city buildings. The suit also claims that the city has misled the public…

‘Transparency portal’ reveals potential issues with arrests

‘Transparency portal’ reveals potential issues with arrests

  • By August Howell
  • 0

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office last week launched a new online platform that provides a glimpse into internal data that is part of an agency-wide effort to move toward transparency in what is an election year for Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. Lifting the curtain may raise questions for resi…

Recommended for you