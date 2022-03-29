Daly City man pleads to attempted murder
A 20-year-old man pleaded no contest this week to an attempted murder charge for a shooting in Daly City last year that left one person injured, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.
Lennard Holoman entered the plea on March 23 in connection with a shooting on Jan. 8, 2021, when he shot about 15 rounds into a vehicle that a man and his girlfriend were in after shopping at a store, prosecutors said.
Only one of the bullets hit the man, striking him in the thumb, and the girlfriend was not hit. Investigators identified Holoman as the suspect and determined the shooting was connected to rival San Francisco gangs, prosecutors said.
Holoman, who was on felony probation for a 2019 car theft, entered the no contest plea to the attempted murder charge on the condition that he receive a sentence of no more than 22 years in state prison.
— Bay City News
County welcomes Ukrainian refugees
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution last week expressing support for Ukraine and welcoming Ukrainian refugees to the county.
The resolution affirms Ukrainian refugees will be welcomed into San Mateo County, according to a news release from Supervisor David Canepa.
“There are now 3 million Ukrainian refugees seeking asylum in other countries including many who are massed in Tijuana at our border with Mexico waiting to enter the United States,” Canepa said. “Until Putin’s illegal war is stopped, we have a moral responsibility to assist the children, women and men who are seeking refuge, including housing and health care, and vow to welcome them to San Mateo County with open arms.”
— Bay City
News Motorcyclist dies in crash
A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after colliding with a sport utility vehicle on San Bruno Mountain in unincorporated San Mateo County.
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Guadalupe Canyon Parkway at Radio Road, midway between Daly City and Brisbane.
All lanes of Guadalupe Canyon Parkway were closed for several hours following the crash.
— Bay City News
Santa Clara County severs Russia relations
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously last week to terminate the county's relationship with the governments of Moscow and Russia.
"What we are saying is that our government can't work with you until your government is treating humanity with the kind of dignity and respect that we all deserve," Supervisor Cindy Chavez said in a statement released from her office.
The decision ends a sister county relationship that began in 1994, according to the statement, which described the decision as a "strong stand to condemn Russia's brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."
— Bay City News
Santa Cruz adds tenant protections
Tenants and landlords in unincorporated areas of Santa Cruz County received an extension on rent relief after the county's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved protections for those who still face pandemic-related housing issues.
The decision comes as a March 31 expiration date looms for the state rent relief program, which tenants and landlords were directed to use before filing any court action.
According to a county news release, the supervisors' decision authorizes up to $500,000 to a fund for "housing-related community resources, potentially including legal assistance and mediation, flexible financial assistance, tenant rights education and counseling, or housing-related problem solving and case management services."
— Bay City News
CSU campuses stop using SAT, ACT
California State University will no longer use the SAT or ACT tests to help determine who gets admitted as an undergraduate, university officials decided Wednesday.
The university's Board of Trustees unanimously approved the change following a resolution by the Committee on Education Policy to amend Title 5 of the California Code of Regulations.
The change reflects the permanent adoption of a policy that was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic for academic years 2021-22 and 2022-23.
That change was meant to alleviate hardships caused by the pandemic and harmful impacts to potential applicants.
The University of California recently stopped requiring the SAT and ACT test as part of its admissions process for California freshmen. But it may use a school-created test beginning in 2025.
— Bay City News
Fire near Boulder Creek put out
Crews from several departments worked to contain a brush fire Saturday afternoon near Boulder Creek in Santa Cruz County, according a social media post from officials at Cal Fire's San Mateo-Santa Cruz unit.
Cal Fire first posted at 1:59 p.m. that an estimated quarter acre fire was 50 percent contained on Two Bar Road near Boulder Creek in an unincorporated part of the county.
Cal Fire tweeted early Sunday that crews soon contained the fire to what turned out to be 0.13 acres. No injuries were reported from the fire, which is under investigation.
— from staff reports
