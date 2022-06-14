Man attacked at Lands End
Millbrae City Councilmember Anders Fung said he was attacked over the weekend in San Francisco near the Lands End Lookout.
The attack took place around 5 p.m. Saturday according to U.S. Park Police, who responded to the incident.
Fung posted on Facebook early Sunday morning, saying that two young men in hoodies threw a concrete block that struck his head.
“When my family confronted the perpetrators demanding them to stop, one of them gave my family an obscene hand gesture before fleeing the crime scene,” Fung wrote.
He sustained a head injury with a 2-inch laceration and a cervical disc herniation around his neck. Fung said he was taken to Sutter Health's California Pacific Medical Center, where doctors stitched up the wound and performed scans.
Park police said officers did not locate any suspects after searching the area. The incident is under investigation.
— Bay City News
Seton nurses set strike
Registered nurses at a Peninsula hospital have issued a 10-day notice that they intend to hold a two-day strike later this month in response to what they claim are the hospital's failure to address critical and persistent patient care issues and supply issues, among other issues.
Nurses at Seton Medical Center in Daly City intend to hold a two-day strike on June 22 and 23.
A spokesperson for the California Nurses Association said nurses at the hospital have been in contract negotiations since December of last year. Nurses held a one-day strike in March. The CNA spokesperson said hospital management is “impeding any real progress by refusing to address the nurses' concerns and by canceling scheduled meetings at the last minute.”
— Bay City News
Fire at San Bruno Mountain investigated
Cal Fire is looking for anyone who might have information as to how an early-morning fire on June 3 on the east side of San Bruno Mountain may have started.
Firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m., to the east side of San Bruno Mountain in San Mateo County, just west of Highway 101 and the Bayshore Freeway. The fire, which officials called the Tower Incident, burned 29 acres, from the mountain's mid-slope, up to Tower Road, which runs along the top of San Bruno Mountain.
The investigation into what started the fire is ongoing. Officials ask anyone with information to contact the Cal Fire CZU Prevention Bureau at (831) 335-6720 or email at CZUFireTips@fire.ca.gov.
— Bay City News
