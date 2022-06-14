Man attacked at Lands End

Millbrae City Councilmember Anders Fung said he was attacked over the weekend in San Francisco near the Lands End Lookout.

The attack took place around 5 p.m. Saturday according to U.S. Park Police, who responded to the incident. 

Fung posted on Facebook early Sunday morning, saying that two young men in hoodies threw a concrete block that struck his head. 

When my family confronted the perpetrators demanding them to stop, one of them gave my family an obscene hand gesture before fleeing the crime scene, Fung wrote.

He sustained a head injury with a 2-inch laceration and a cervical disc herniation around his neck. Fung said he was taken to Sutter Health's California Pacific Medical Center, where doctors stitched up the wound and performed scans.

Park police said officers did not locate any suspects after searching the area. The incident is under investigation.

— Bay City News

 

Seton nurses set strike

Registered nurses at a Peninsula hospital have issued a 10-day notice that they intend to hold a two-day strike later this month in response to what they claim are the hospital's failure to address critical and persistent patient care issues and supply issues, among other issues. 

Nurses at Seton Medical Center in Daly City intend to hold a two-day strike on June 22 and 23.

A spokesperson for the California Nurses Association said nurses at the hospital have been in contract negotiations since December of last year. Nurses held a one-day strike in March. The CNA spokesperson said hospital management is impeding any real progress by refusing to address the nurses' concerns and by canceling scheduled meetings at the last minute.

— Bay City News

 

Fire at San Bruno Mountain investigated

Cal Fire is looking for anyone who might have information as to how an early-morning fire on June 3 on the east side of San Bruno Mountain may have started. 

Firefighters responded around 4:45 a.m., to the east side of San Bruno Mountain in San Mateo County, just west of Highway 101 and the Bayshore Freeway. The fire, which officials called the Tower Incident, burned 29 acres, from the mountain's mid-slope, up to Tower Road, which runs along the top of San Bruno Mountain.  

The investigation into what started the fire is ongoing. Officials ask anyone with information to contact the Cal Fire CZU Prevention Bureau at (831) 335-6720 or email at CZUFireTips@fire.ca.gov. 

— Bay City News

 

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Lodge donates for 4-H shed

  • Updated
  • 0

On Friday, Pacifica 4-H was invited to receive a check from the Pacifica Moose Lodge for $1,500.

2 new schools opening on San Mateo County coast

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

“We hope we can start a revolution,” says Claire Rietmann-Grout, co-founder of the Coastside Leadership Academy, a new girls school opening in Moss Beach. According to its mission statement, the CLA will rely on nature as a guide and use a balance of movement, play, curiosity and rest to pro…

Student volunteers plan first prom since 2019

Student volunteers plan first prom since 2019

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

The fairy lights were twinkling and a wall of windows looked out on the San Francisco Bay as the Oceana High School prom committee and representatives of student government set up for Saturday's prom. 

Pacifica School District honors important volunteers

Pacifica School District honors important volunteers

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

The Elna Flynn Award winners from Pacifica School District have all volunteered countless hours. The award is named after a grandmother who volunteered at Portola School, formerly part of the Pacifica School District, now part of San Bruno Park School District.

Pacifican earns college award for research project

Pacifican earns college award for research project

  • By Eileen Campbell, Staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

The encouragement of a Skyline College art teacher set Pacifica resident Katie McGee on a path that has resulted in her being given the 2022 Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award from the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Arizona.

breaking

Health officers urge indoor masks

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Citing a “new swell” of COVID cases and hospitalizations in the region, 12 Bay Area county health officers issued a joint release on Friday urging renewed vigilance and that residents wear masks indoors.

breaking

Oceana students plan demonstration to support Roe v Wade

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Many people across the country were stunned to learn of a draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court that would overturn the landmark abortion protections in Roe v. Wade. Students at Oceana High School in Pacifica plan to make their concerns about the matter known.

Recommended for you