Point Reyes protects plovers

 A stretch of beach along the Point Reyes National Seashore was closed over the long holiday weekend to protect snowy plovers during nesting season, park officials said.

Each year the beach is closed between the North Beach parking lot and the mouth of Abbotts Lagoon during nesting season for the federally threatened snowy plovers, according to the National Park Service.

The closure is effective Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Monday, Sept. 5.

The snowy plover nesting season is already well underway, and restricting visitors in the area minimizes disturbances to the nests, chicks, and breeding adults, park officials said.

— Bay City News

 

Park named for fallen deputy

The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors has approved renaming a county park after a sheriff's deputy who was slain in the line of duty in 2020.

Willowbrook County Park in the Aptos area is being renamed in honor of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who died in a shooting on June 6, 2020. The board unanimously approved the renaming at its meeting Tuesday.

Gutzwiller lived in the area and his family frequented the park, county officials said. 

Gutzwiller died after going to the Ben Lomond home of Steven Carrillo, who had allegedly fatally shot a Federal Protective Service officer in Oakland days earlier. Carrillo shot and killed Gutzwiller and injured a second deputy, then was arrested after fleeing.

— Bay City News 

 

Police seek driver who hit child

Pacifica police are seeking a driver who hit and injured an 8-year-old boy with a vehicle and then fled last week.

The collision occurred around 4:25 p.m. on May 19 in the 600 block of Manor Drive, where the boy had chased a ball into the street when the vehicle hit him, according to police.

The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and was later released.

The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Honda Accord or similar vehicle and was last seen fleeing west on Manor Drive.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or a tip line at (650) 359-4444.

— from staff reports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Council awards contract for ‘Vision 2025’ economic planning

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council unanimously awarded a contract to Kosmont Companies to conduct an economic opportunities report as part of the Vision 2025 and Beyond Strategic Financial Sustainability Study. It approved spending $91,900 on that contract at the April 25 City Council meeting.

breaking

Social media post indicates Boys and Girls Club deal

  • By Clay Lambert
  • Updated
  • 0

The organization that runs Pacifica's Boys and Girls Club locations has decided to avoid a merger with another peninsula entity and continue under its own charter, according to a message briefly posted on social media.

Parents ask council for help with club’s fate

Parents ask council for help with club’s fate

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Parents from the Boys and Girls Club in Pacifica asked City Council for a study session to discuss the future of the clubs after learning they may be closed in the fall if a merger with Peninsula Boys and Girls Club continues.

Planners recommend extending growth controls

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica Planning Commission recommended on April 18 that City Council extend the city’s growth control management ordinance for five years. The ordinance, which affects property in agricultural and the Hillside Preservation districts, is due to expire on June 30.

City’s structural deficit will affect array of services

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 1

The city of Pacifica faces a structural deficit of $2.1 million in fiscal year 2023-24 that will grow to $2.2 million the following year and reach $3 million by the fiscal year 2029-30, said Yulia Carter, chief financial sustainability officer. That prompted a dire warning from elected offic…

Recommended for you