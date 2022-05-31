Point Reyes protects plovers
A stretch of beach along the Point Reyes National Seashore was closed over the long holiday weekend to protect snowy plovers during nesting season, park officials said.
Each year the beach is closed between the North Beach parking lot and the mouth of Abbotts Lagoon during nesting season for the federally threatened snowy plovers, according to the National Park Service.
The closure is effective Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Monday, Sept. 5.
The snowy plover nesting season is already well underway, and restricting visitors in the area minimizes disturbances to the nests, chicks, and breeding adults, park officials said.
— Bay City News
Park named for fallen deputy
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors has approved renaming a county park after a sheriff's deputy who was slain in the line of duty in 2020.
Willowbrook County Park in the Aptos area is being renamed in honor of Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, who died in a shooting on June 6, 2020. The board unanimously approved the renaming at its meeting Tuesday.
Gutzwiller lived in the area and his family frequented the park, county officials said.
Gutzwiller died after going to the Ben Lomond home of Steven Carrillo, who had allegedly fatally shot a Federal Protective Service officer in Oakland days earlier. Carrillo shot and killed Gutzwiller and injured a second deputy, then was arrested after fleeing.
— Bay City News
Police seek driver who hit child
Pacifica police are seeking a driver who hit and injured an 8-year-old boy with a vehicle and then fled last week.
The collision occurred around 4:25 p.m. on May 19 in the 600 block of Manor Drive, where the boy had chased a ball into the street when the vehicle hit him, according to police.
The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries and was later released.
The suspect vehicle is described as a silver Honda Accord or similar vehicle and was last seen fleeing west on Manor Drive.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pacifica police at (650) 738-7314 or a tip line at (650) 359-4444.
— from staff reports
