Heat wave washes over area
Anyone planning to travel inland from the coast this weekend might take some extra precautions as Bay Area temperatures are expected to rise higher than initially forecast.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Heat wave washes over area
Anyone planning to travel inland from the coast this weekend might take some extra precautions as Bay Area temperatures are expected to rise higher than initially forecast.
The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the interior Bay Area and Central Coast going into the weekend, with inland highs predicted to range from the upper 90s up to 110 degrees by Saturday.
This week's warming trend began Tuesday, with inland temperatures hitting the mid-80s to low 90s from the North Bay to southern Monterey County. Temperatures are expected to peak starting Friday, with moderate to major heat risk for much of the Bay Area, North Bay and Central Coast. With low relative humidity, this weekend's dry heat also brings an elevated danger of fires inland, the NWS warns.
People looking for relief from the heat will head to the coast, which will continue to remain under a marine influence that will keep temperatures hovering from the mid-60s to low-70s during the weekend.
— Bay City News
New UC regents are selected
A former faculty member at Sonoma State University is one of two new members of the University of California Board of Regents appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom on June 29.
Gregory Sarris, who lives in Sonoma, has been chairman of the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria for over 25 years and was a professor of creative writing, American literature and American Indian literature at Sonoma State before retiring in 2021.
Nancy Lee of Los Angeles was also appointed to the board and is a former Disney executive, having served in several roles including director of corporate strategy and chief of staff to the CEO.
The Board of Regents is the governing body of the University of California, made up of 26 members who are elected or appointed.
— Bay City News
City of Hayward hit with cyber attack
Hayward's city website was down on Monday after being targeted over the weekend by a cyber attack, city officials said.
Thus far there's no sign that personal data of employees or the public was breached in the attack, which was discovered
Sunday morning, according to a statement from the city.
Although the city's website remains down, Hayward's 911, emergency dispatching, police, firefighter and emergency-medical services are still working.
Until the website is back online, the public can conduct business with the city by telephone, mail or in person.
City offices are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The main Hayward City Hall phone number is (510) 583-4000.
— Bay City News
On Saturday, the Friends of Pacifica Sharp Park Library held its most popular book sale at its favorite library.
Longtime Coastside resident and community stalwart Bob Senz died on Thursday. Senz, who was 90, is remembered as a caring local businessman dedicated to Coastsiders who needed a helping hand.
San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies last week arrested a 70-year-old San Francisco man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor 30 years ago in Half Moon Bay.
Capt. Mark Myers, a 22-year-veteran of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, will take over the top law enforcement job in San Carlos, which contracts with the Sheriff's Office for police service.
The Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium at the Rockefeller Institute of Government is conducting an unprecedented large-scale assessment of people who have survived mass public shootings. Since launching the study in March, the research team based in Albany, N.Y., has surveyed survivor…
A man was rescued by the United States Coast Guard on Friday evening after he jumped off Pacifica Pier, authorities said.
Roya Malaekeh, an El Granada mother of three, never lets her thoughts stray too far into the future. After her daughter Shadi Bozorginia, who will turn 7 this month, was diagnosed with the rare genetic condition Schaaf-Yang syndrome, Malaekeh has learned to take the days and hours as they come.
The future of the quarry continues to be undecided, as five hours of presentations, public comments and questioning Monday night about a proposed reclamation plan ended with the Pacifica Planning Commission holding off on a decision.
During a special meeting of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week, officials directed staff to develop a wide-ranging plan to combat opioid overdoses by focusing on public education and increased access to medications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.