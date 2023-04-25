Wrong-way driver kills 1
One person was killed and two were injured in a wrong-way collision Saturday afternoon on Interstate Highway 280, south of Highway 92 in Woodside, the California Highway Patrol said.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Wrong-way driver kills 1
One person was killed and two were injured in a wrong-way collision Saturday afternoon on Interstate Highway 280, south of Highway 92 in Woodside, the California Highway Patrol said.
A white Ford sedan driving north in the southbound lanes crashed head-on into a black BMW SUV about 2:38 p.m., the highway patrol said. The BMW's driver, a 54-year-old San Francisco woman whose name was withheld by police, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel, the CHP said. A 14-year-old boy, who was in the front passenger seat of the SUV, was taken to Stanford Medical Center with major injuries, the police said. His name was not disclosed.
The driver of the Ford, Constellatia A. Martin, 24, of Campbell, was arrested and taken to Stanford Medical Center with major injuries, police said.
— Bay City News
Daly City police seek carjacker
Police in Daly City are investigating a carjacking that occurred earlier this month.
On April 15, officers with the Daly City Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard on a report of a carjacking. Police said the suspect first tried to take a 2005 Toyota Prius, and after the suspect was unsuccessful, he entered the front passenger side of a 2015 Toyota Prius. The suspect then held a knife to the victim's neck, yelled and motioned for the victim to drive.
The victim managed to escape, police said.
The vehicle was found at an Interstate Highway 280 off-ramp in San Francisco.
— Bay City News
Pacifica is situated on the edge of the world, which is how some native tribes who lived along the California coastline referred to places where land meets the vast expanse of ocean. As local residents are finding out, living on the edge of the world in a time of changing climate brings with…
The 51st annual Mel Mello Farm Day Luncheon took place, finally, on Friday at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Half Moon Bay. The event celebrates and promotes farming on the San Mateo County coast, but most attendees were just as happy to return and see old friends after a four-year hiatus caused by th…
In an effort to promote the conversation around menstruation and menstrual equity, several libraries in San Mateo County are starting to offer free menstrual products to the public.
Last week regulators shuttered commercial crab fishing season for most of California, another blow to the state’s fishing industry that has already seen salmon season canned for the year.
Traffic congestion on Highway 1 through Pacifica is not uncommon, but rarely is a rail car occupying the slow lane the cause of the backup.
On a recent day at Sea Bowl, three generations of the Dockery-Daly family happily rolled frames. Grandma Victoria, daughter Lisa and grandchildren Dominic and Cassie cheered each strike and mourned the gutter balls, laughing together over the crack of pins scattering across the 32 wooden lanes.
Galla Bradshaw dropped by the Sharp Park Library in Pacifica on Saturday to pick up a book for her mother. As a 3D printer alternately hummed and whizzed behind her, Bradshaw paused near the second-floor entrance of the library and flashed a copy of “The Lost Girls of Paris,” a bestselling n…
Saturday shoppers ambled in and out of Grocery Outlet in Pacifica last weekend, dangling colorful shopping bags over their shoulders and by their sides. It was a sunny day, and for people with a sweet tooth, it was their lucky day.
Watching your pet dog or cat have a seizure can be quite distressing. There are two types of seizures: petit mal (focal) or grand mal seizures. Petit mal seizures occur when only a part of the brain is affected. These can vary widely but often include muscle tremoring, facial ticking, or odd…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.