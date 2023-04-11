Bicyclist killed on Cañada Road
A South San Francisco man was struck and killed while riding a bike Monday near Redwood City, according to the California Highway Patrol
Officers responded to a 5 p.m. report of a crash on Cañada Road near Filoli Gardens.
A CHP post on Facebook reports that a northbound Acura driven by a 22-year-old Redwood City man struck from behind a 37-year-old man riding a bike.
The man riding the bike suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. Neither man's name was released in the post.
The CHP urges anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the Redwood City Area Office at (650) 779-2700.
— Bay City News
Study finds state schools becoming safer
A new study by UCLA's Luskin School of Public Affairs analyzed 18 years of data from the California Healthy Kids Survey to find massive drops in violence and weapons incidents throughout California.
The California Healthy Kids Survey is a confidential, anonymous questionnaire given each year to all California students in grades five, seven, nine and 11 asking about school climate, safety, student wellness and youth resiliency, according to the California Department of Education.
The study's authors looked at survey results between 2001 and 2019 to find a 56 percent reduction in physical fights, a 70 percent reduction in reports of carrying a gun onto school grounds, a 59 percent reduction in students being threatened by a weapon on school grounds and larger declines in victimization reported by Black and Latino students compared with white students.
"Each school shooting is a devastating act that terrorizes the nation, and there is a growing sense in the public that little has changed in two decades to make schools safe," Astor said. "But mass shootings are just one part of this story. Overall, on a day-to-day basis, for most students, American schools are safer than they've been for many decades."
— Bay City News
Young girl dies after shooting
A 5-year-old girl who was killed in a freeway shooting Saturday night has been identified as Eliyanah Crisostomo, according to the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.
The girl was hit by gunfire about 6:40 p.m. while she was with her family in a car traveling south on Interstate 880, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Eliyanah was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
A Gofundme site set up to help the family said Eliyanah was "a fun-loving little girl who loved life, had a giving heart, close with her three siblings, especially her brother. (They) were 11 months apart. "
She would have turned 6 years old in less than two weeks. The family was going to a restaurant in Milpitas for a family birthday dinner, according to the Gofundme site.
Investigators said Sunday that they're still investigating the case.
— Bay City News
Thieves reportedly armed with assault rifle
Armed suspects are carrying out catalytic converter thefts in Redwood City and police there are raising awareness about it in hopes of catching the criminals and protecting residents, the department said on Thursday.
At least eight thefts of catalytic converters appeared to have been committed by the same suspects. One of the thefts was captured on private security video and shows a group of three suspects involved in the theft, with one appearing to be armed with an AK-47-style assault weapon, police said.
The suspects' vehicle is a dark-colored 2010 or later model Audi with stock, five-spoke colored wheels, police said.
There have been other recent catalytic converter thefts reported in other Bay Area jurisdictions where the suspects were armed, Redwood City Police said.
— Bay City News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.