Sheriff’s checkpoint catches DUI suspects
One motorist was arrested for driving under the influence, three were arrested for outstanding warrants and 22 were cited for operating a vehicle while unlicensed during an overnight checkpoint in Millbrae on Friday, police said.
The checkpoint took place on the 00-100 blocks of El Camino Real, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, St. Patrick's Day, and continuing until 2 a.m. Saturday. It was conducted by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office along with other law enforcement agencies.
In addition, nine drivers were cited because they didn't have their driver's licenses with them and one vehicle was towed, the sheriff's office said.
Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Fentanyl reported in county jail
Santa Clara County Sheriff Robert Jonsen is drawing attention to a rash of fentanyl overdoses and exposures at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas.
Thirteen inmates and two staff members were exposed to fentanyl in the last week, Jonsen said, with the first incident on March 8 resulting in serious medical emergencies for two inmates. The inmates were revived with Narcan and survived.
A deputy that responded to a fentanyl overdose was affected and began to show signs of exposure, Jonsen said. He was taken to the hospital and is now doing well.
On March 9, two more medical emergencies possibly related to fentanyl occurred.
To combat the presence of fentanyl in the correctional facility, Jonsen said the Elmwood administration has taken "extraordinary" measures. Staff has been conducting multiple facility searches and more frequent welfare checks, he said. A K9 unit has been conducting numerous searches of the facility.
The sheriff's investigation unit is also trying to determine how the drugs are entering the facility.
Automakers get state scrutiny
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and nearly two dozen other attorneys general sent a letter Monday to executives with Kia America and Hyundai Motor Company over concerns that the companies have failed to include anti-theft technology in their cars.
The attorneys general argued that Kia and its parent company, Hyundai, declined to include an anti-theft device called an engine immobilizer in their vehicles that uses a mechanical key rather than a push-button ignition and were sold in the U.S. between 2011 and 2022.
Engine immobilizers were standard in 96 percent of other new cars by 2015, including the same Kia and Hyundai models the companies sold in Canada and Europe, according to the attorneys general, but were only installed in 26 percent of Kia and Hyundai models in the U.S. that same year.
As a result of the vehicles not coming with an engine immobilizer installed, thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles have skyrocketed in recent years. Some social media users have even posted videos demonstrating how to hotwire the vehicles using a USB cord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.