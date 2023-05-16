City woman sentenced for weapons
A San Francisco woman was sentenced to two years in prison after police seized a large ammunition supply, bomb-making supplies and gun parts from her storage unit.
A San Francisco woman was sentenced to two years in prison after police seized a large ammunition supply, bomb-making supplies and gun parts from her storage unit.
This week a jury convicted 45-year-old Thor Kill of felony possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, announced District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Police first flagged the social media posts of Kill that supported Nazis and mass shootings and featured equipment used to make ammunition.
Officers said that while serving a search warrant to her residence and her storage unit on the 1400 block of Folsom Street, they discovered thousands of rounds of live ammunition, 87 firearm magazines, 125 pounds of explosive powder and other manufacturing equipment used to produce ammunition. She was arrested in April 2021 and has been in custody since then. Kill is ordered to serve probation for four years and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.
Oakland teachers reach deal
Teachers with the Oakland Education Association have called an end to their strike, with normal school operations resuming on Tuesday, the union said in a statement Monday morning.
The union and school district leaders with the Oakland Unified School District reached a tentative agreement Sunday night, but could not finalize the language by an 11 p.m. deadline set by the union to resume operations on Monday.
Monday marked the eighth day of missed classes as teachers bargained for wages and working conditions.
