More than 200 weapons are surrendered
Authorities from five north county law enforcement agencies hosted an anonymous gun buyback event in South San Francisco on Saturday, collecting 264 weapons.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
More than 200 weapons are surrendered
Authorities from five north county law enforcement agencies hosted an anonymous gun buyback event in South San Francisco on Saturday, collecting 264 weapons.
Hundreds of people surrendered weapons and received $50 for each non-working firearm, $100 for handguns, shotguns and rifles, and $200 cash for assault weapons and ghost guns. Organizers didn’t ask questions about where the weapons came for and were concerned only about getting them off the streets.
The surrendered weapons included nine assault rifles and four untraceable ghost guns. Another gun buyback event is being planned for later this year.
— from staff reports
Trail workday set this weekend
The city’s Open Space and Parklands Advisory Committee will join other community members for a trail maintenance workday on the Ahni Trail on Saturday.
The group will do a variety of tasks, including removing invasive species and trail repair. The work will be done from 9 a.m. to noon at the trail, also known as Cattle Hill. Participants should meet at the east end of Fassler Avenue near the parking lot.
Participants are asked to dress in layers, bring their own water, gloves and sunscreen, and to consider that no restroom is available on site.
Organizers ask anyone with round pointed shovels, pruning loppers, mattocks, and hand pruning shears to bring them along. Some tools will be provided.
For details, email
— from staff reports
HMB meeting focuses on farmworkers
Farmworkers, policymakers and the public will gather on May 20 to discuss issues important to the people who plant and harvest our food. The meeting will cover clean water, housing and health care, and will focus on specific policies that could improve the lives of San Mateo County farmworkers.
Invitees include federal, state and local elected officials; representatives from Coastside organizations including ALAS, Coastside Hope and Puente de la Costa Sur; and Dolores Huerta, co-founder of the United Farm Workers.
The meeting is presented by the San Mateo County Democrats, and will be emceed by Gloria Rodriguez of ABC 7 News.
In the first hour, elected officials will review policies that are in place or in progress. The second hour will feature leaders of Coastside organizations and will invite questions, comments and discussion from the audience.
The meeting runs from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 20. It will be held at the Cabrillo Event Center at 530 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay. The meeting is free to attend, and will be translated into Spanish and Mandarin.
— Eileen Campbell
Pacifican Dana Miller has made quilts for 13 years, and now she has made it a business. In the coming months, Miller is set to open Coastside Quilt Studio at 1305 Palmetto Ave. Unit E. Watch for a soft opening as soon as May and a grand opening in the fall.
Since it was incorporated in 1957, Pacifica has produced great baseball players, including Keith Hernandez, Bob McClure, Rich Morales, Greg Reynolds, Mike Diaz and Mike Buskey among others who went on to play in the minor and major leagues.
There’s been a lot of talk around the community about the closing of the Sea Bowl, and apparently, at this moment, there’s no way to change that. The property is expected to change hands on June 1.
As college applications continue to grow more competitive, upperclassmen in local high schools might be finding campuses within the San Mateo County Community College District a better fit.
The Pacific Beach Coalition makes honoring Earth Day as easy as stepping outside your door, and as lively as a community barn-raising.
A recent report of sexual harassment in Pacifica is raising questions about how to ensure public safety, how to deal with the bad behavior of young men, and how the police respond to such events.
Last year the Mavericks Awards brought hundreds of surf enthusiasts into the backyard of Old Princeton Landing. This year the third annual award show for the video-based surf competition will be held in the backyard of San Benito House in Half Moon Bay on April 29.
It’s no exaggeration to say that the “superbloom” happening in parts of California is out of this world. Earlier in the month, NASA released satellite images of Carrizo Plain National Monument, located near Bakersfield, in which a large swath of vivid purple was visible from space. Images of…
The Moazzami family squeezes in for a photo with a pair of baby goats in Rockaway Beach on Saturday. Some family members seem more pleased to be holding goats than others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.