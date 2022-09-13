Pacifica Summit Run on tap
The Pacifica Summit Trail Run 10K, 30K, and half marathon is coming up this weekend. The 30K and half marathon will begin at 9 a.m., and the 10K will start at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 17 at San Pedro Valley County Park. Check in time is between 8 and 9 a.m.
The course includes picturesque views of the coast and summits the tallest mountain on the upper San Francisco Peninsula.
There will be one fully stocked aid station at the start and finish area, and an aid station with water and snacks at the 7-mile marker for the half marathoners, and miles 7 and 13 for the 30K runners. Organizers recommend runners carry at least 16 ounces of water.
Custom awards will be given to the overall winners (male and female) of each distance as well as to the winners of each age group for both males and females.
Limited parking is available for $6 per vehicle, and there is free street parking outside the park entrance.
To register, visit raceroster.com under “Pacifica Summit Run 10K/Half Marathon/30K,” organized by Urban Coyote Racing.
49ers visit area youth group
After awarding grants to seven Bay Area nonprofits, San Francisco 49ers players visited Richmond youth at the RYSE Youth Center on Tuesday.
RYSE Inc., along with Urban Ed Academy, is the latest social justice organization to receive a share of $500,000 from the football team. The grant comes from the 49ers' 10-year, $5 million grant program that invests in organizations creating societal change in the Bay Area.
RYSE Inc. services youth in West Contra Costa County from ages 13 to 21. Since its 13 years of operation, the organization has served over 10,000 young people, 95 percent of whom are Black and Indigenous people of color, said the organization.
49ers players will visit the organization's newly completed youth center, which expands RYSE's capacity to offer mental health services, educational opportunities, co-housing programs and a larger indoor/outdoor healing space.
DA launches new drug effort
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released a new drug policy on Thursday in an effort to help individuals with multiple drug possession charges seek treatment.
The District Attorney's Office will refer individuals with five or more misdemeanor drug possession charges to the Community Justice Center, a section of the court system meant for addiction services.
Jenkins said drug possession citations will be discharged unless an individual reaches five citations. Then the citations will be bundled and charged together. It's an effort to intervene when someone shows signs that they are "too much of a danger to themselves," she said.
In August, Jenkins announced an aggressive new policy against drug dealers to ensure those arrested with over 5 grams of illegal drugs face felony changes, rather than be sent to rehabilitative court.
As of Aug. 31, Jenkins has filed felony drug charges against 125 residents said to have been selling illegal drugs in the city.
Caltrain adjusts schedule
In an effort to meet the riding demand of commuters using public transit, Caltrain will run a new schedule next Monday that decreases the wait times for riders transferring from BART.
BART riders transferring in Millbrae will soon only have to wait nine to 16 minutes to hop on Caltrain. Trains running after 7 p.m. will have a longer travel time by 13 minutes as crews work to electrify the rail service.
The schedule also ensures that two trains stop at the South San Francisco Station every hour during peak commute times, as the station has seen the highest rates of ridership growth since the pandemic.
More trains will also stop at San Francisco's 22nd Street Station during morning and evening commute times.
More information on Caltrain's train service times can be found at caltrain.com.
Fire stopped in Santa Cruz
On Sunday, firefighters stopped forward progress on a fire north of University of California, Santa Cruz, near Fuel Break Road, Cal Fire said on social media channels.
Crews responded to reports of a fire burning in brush and timber shortly before 6:30 a.m. The fire was contained at 1.3 acres, Cal Fire posted on Twitter at 8:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to fire officials.
The Cal Fire San Mateo / Santa Cruz Unit thanked fire departments from San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, Branciforte Fire Protection and members from the United Professional Firefighters of Contra Costa County for helping contain the blaze.
