Animals may seek respite too
As the state faces a prolonged heat event, residents may see rats, raccoons and other creatures coming out of their hiding spots, like attics and under buildings, warned an animal control organization.
Human Wildlife Control said it responded to reports of a sick raccoon on Saturday that was trembling and frothing at the mouth at someone’s residence. Rather than being sick and with distemper, it was actually a mother raccoon being forced out due to extreme heat, said Rebecca Dmytryk, CEO of Human Wildlife Control.
The animal control group recommends residents give space to rats and other animals that share areas with humans as they try to find cooler places, as human or dog presence alone can scare animals back into extremely hot hiding spots.
To prevent critters from hiding in attics and homes in the first place, Dmytryk recommends homeowners “wildlife proof” their residence. For example, close up holes and crawl spaces, or use one-way doors or repellent barriers.
— Bay City News
Elderly man robbed in Foster City
Police in Foster City are looking for two suspects who robbed an 85-year-old man of his $30,000 Rolex watch one afternoon last week.
At 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 31, Foster City officers responded to Shearwater Isle on the report of a robbery by two unknown suspects. The elderly man reported that two suspects forcefully removed his Rolex watch from his wrist. The same suspects had just attempted to use a fake jewelry ruse on the victim in the Costco parking lot, but the victim refused and walked into Costco. Police said the suspects followed the man home and confronted him upon arrival. He suffered minor injuries to his arms due to the forceful removal of his watch.
The suspects fled in a newer model, white Chevy Tahoe. No weapons were seen or used. Foster City investigators are using residential security cameras and the city's automated license plate recognition cameras to identify the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Foster City Police Department Detective Bureau at (650) 286-3300.
— Bay City News
Big winner in Daly City
A Powerball ticket bought at a convenience store in Daly City is worth more than $2.5 million after an Aug. 31 drawing, California Lottery officials said.
The ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven store at 411 Gellert Blvd. near Hickey Boulevard matched the winning numbers of 7, 8, 19, 24 and 28, missing only the Powerball number of 1.
The chances of winning the total $148 million jackpot is 1 in more than 292 million.
The holder of last week’s winning ticket has 180 days to come forward and claim their prize. Details on how to do so can be found at https://www.calottery.com/claim-a-prize.
— Bay City News
Kaiser nurses picket in Bay Area
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the Greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United.
Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser facilities across the state participated in the picket and said they have been in negotiations for a new contract with minor movement on important issues.
The nurses union says they want contracts that include health and safety provisions that address the dangers of infectious diseases, workplace violence prevention standards that protect frontline nurses, and minimum staffing guidelines that ensure safe patient care.
Kaiser Permanente said in a statement that staffing shortages are affecting all the care, and other parts of the U.S. and their facilities are not immune to the trend.
"We hear the fatigue and frustration of our nurses, and we continue to work effectively to hire and retain skilled, dedicated nurses," Kaiser's statement said in part.
— Bay City News
Power outages dot Bay Area
Authorities in Palo Alto and Pleasant Hill reported power outages in their communities late Monday night. At least in the East Bay, officials said the outage was due to the heatwave that sent daytime temperatures soaring into the triple digits.
Police in Palo Alto reported the outage in an 11:34 p.m. news release that asked the public not to call 911 regarding the outage. They referred the public to look for updates on a social media account of the Palo Alto Utilities Department at www.twitter.com/PAUtilities.
In Pleasant Hill, police said at 10:46 p.m. that excessive heat had caused an outage that took out traffic signal lights at a number of the city's intersections. Police urged the public to drive with caution.
— Bay City News
City looks for civic leaders
The city of Pacifica is currently recruiting for numerous volunteer positions on a variety of city commissions and committees.
There are seats available on the Economic Development Committee, Emergency Preparedness and Safety Commission, Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee, and the Parks, Beaches, and Recreation Commission.
Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information at cityofpacifica.org/government/commissions-committees.
— from staff reports
Progress in Contra Costa fire fight
Forward progress has been halted for the Franklin Fire that broke out near Rodeo in Contra Costa County on Monday evening.
The fire is currently 75 percent contained and no structures were harmed, Cal Fire said. There are also no injuries reported.
The Contra Costa Sheriff lifted evacuation warnings for the area and residents can “resume normal activities,” according to the sheriff.
The 100-acre blaze accelerated quickly at a “dangerous rate of spread” and had threatened some structures, according to Cal Fire.
Mutual aid is being provided by Contra Costa Fire, the Contra Costa Sheriff, and the California Highway Patrol, which are handling road closures and traffic control.
— Bay City News
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.