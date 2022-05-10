Firefighters aid baby fox
A baby fox was rescued Saturday after it was discovered trapped in a hole at a construction site in San Francisco near Oracle Park.
A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said firefighters and staff from San Francisco Animal Control and Care responded at about 1:30 p.m. to the Mission Rock construction site on the report of the infant fox stuck in a hole in a steel pipe.
Firefighters used power saws and cooling water under the supervision of the animal control personnel to rescue the baby fox and free it from where it became trapped.
The fire department spokesperson said the baby fox, presently in the care of animal control staff, will be OK.
— Bay City News
Fewer pass Bar Exam
A spokesperson for the State Bar of California announced Friday that 1,056 people passed the 2022 California General Bar Exam, or 33.9 percent of applicants. That is a drop of nearly 8.9 percent from 2021's pass rate of 37.2 percent.
February's examination was the first in-person exam since February 2020.
The national average score on the Multistate Bar Exam dropped to 132.6 — the lowest all-time score — matching the low reached on the 2020 February exam.
— Bay City News
Man arrested with burglary tools
A 42-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning in San Mateo County for stealing a vehicle and being in possession of burglary tools commonly used to break into vehicles.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said deputies were alerted just before 1:30 a.m. by their automated license plate reader system of the presence of a vehicle recently stolen. Deputies searched for the vehicle and it was located at the intersection of Holly Street and Industrial Road in San Carlos.
The vehicle was occupied by the suspect, and he was immediately detained without incident. The suspect, Mark Anthony Castro, was arrested.
A search of the vehicle revealed that Castro was in possession of altered keys that are commonly used to gain access to vehicles.
Castro was booked into San Mateo County Jail. The vehicle was returned to its registered owner.
— Bay City News
Police thwart sideshow
Sixty vehicles were towed away from an illegal sideshow in Oakland late Thursday evening and early Friday morning, the latest example from the police department that participation in such activity will not be tolerated in the Bay Area's third-largest city.
When it was all over, police officers made two arrests, cited 17 others and recovered a firearm.
Oakland police spokesperson Paul Chambers said Friday afternoon that the police helicopter spotted hundreds of vehicles driving along Interstate 580 Thursday evening. Chambers added that once the caravan arrived in Oakland, there were at least 350 vehicles ready to participate in an illegal sideshow.
Participants traveled to the intersection of 29th Avenue and International Boulevard, where they took over the intersection. Shortly after, officers were able to contain the participants and tow their vehicles.
— Bay City News
Mountain lion spotted in Ladera
A mountain lion was spotted late Thursday evening in unincorporated Ladera in San Mateo County, according to a county sheriff's spokesperson.
The mountain lion was spotted at about 10:30 p.m. on a resident's security surveillance system in the 800 block of La Mesa Drive. There are no further details.
For more info about living with wildlife, visit wildlife.ca.gov/Conservation/Mammals/Mountain-Lion
— Bay City News
Caltrain will delay fare hike
Caltrain's board of directors agreed to delay planned fare increases in an effort to encourage more people to ride the train, which serves the Peninsula from Gilroy to San Francisco.
The board's vote delays a 2019 decision to raise the price on some Clipper fares, according to an announcement Monday from Caltrain officials. A pair of 5 percent increases in the cost of a Go Pass, scheduled to go into effect on the first day of 2023 and 2025, will be delayed one year in each case.
In addition, a Clipper discount, currently 55 cents, scheduled to be cut to
25 cents on April 1, has been delayed until July 1, 2028.
Two more fare increases have been delayed as well. The Base Fare was scheduled to increase by 50 cents on July 1, and then July 1, 2026, but both have been delayed one year; and a 25-cent increase in the Zone Charge will now occur in July 1, 2025, rather than July 1, 2024.
For more information about Caltrain schedules and fares: call 1 (800)660-4287; TTY (650)508-6448 or visit www.caltrain.com.
— Bay City News
