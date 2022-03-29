Last week, San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos held a news conference in San Carlos to say cold case detectives have solved the nearly 30-year-old murder of Shun Ming Tang, who was shot and killed in a bayside retail store. The sheriff announced the arrest of an Oklahoma woman for the crime.

Linda Diane Uhlig

Linda Diane Uhlig

Those with an even longer memory hope to one day hear similar success in solving the riddle of the death of Linda Diane Uhlig, who was brutally killed and dumped in a Coastside drainage ditch 50 years ago this week.

Uhlig was 19 at the time of her murder. She had been an honor roll student at

Colby High School, in

Colby, Wis., before moving to an apartment on 29th Street in San Francisco where she was able to live on her own upon graduation. She landed a job with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.

Her new life in the Bay Area didn’t last long. Her mutilated body was found by a worker on March 28, 1972, on the side of Purisima Creek Road, south of Half Moon Bay.

At the time, investigators told the press that robbery could be the motive, but the horrific scene would seem to point to something else.

Upon arrival, investigators found Uhlig’s remains in a ditch alongside the rural road. Her skull had been smashed, and, according to press reports at the time, it appeared the assailant tried and failed to decapitate her, perhaps with a machete or ax. Just as macabre, newspaper reports say that her torso had been cut deeply, perhaps with a pocketknife, in what a Sheriff’s official at the time said might be an attempt to cut her in half.

Investigators noted that a pool of blood was found about 30 yards away. They theorized she was killed elsewhere, perhaps dragged from a vehicle and left by the side of the road.

They noted that she had $180 with her when she left for her brother’s house three days earlier. The money was gone.

The San Francisco Examiner noted similarities between the murder of Uhlig and 21-year-old Kenneth Alan Holden, of Mountain View, who was killed with an ax two months earlier. His “badly hacked body” was found near the Almaden Dam in San Jose. The Holden murder was later blamed on the perpetrators of the California Zebra killings, which were racially motivated serial killings. Four men were convicted of 15 deaths, but some, including former San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto, were convinced the group was responsible for as many as 73 murders, including that of Holden, in the early 1970s.

There was never an arrest for the murder of Linda Uhlig. Current San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said one of his inspectors reviewed the case file with a Sheriff’s sergeant after receiving an inquiry from the Review.

“There was never any suspect arrested and the case was hence never prosecuted,” Wagstaffe said in an email to the Review. He added that the new questions had caused the Sheriff’s Office cold cases unit to take a renewed interest in the case.

“Murder victims should never be forgotten,” he said.

Uhlig wasn’t. At her five-year high school reunion, Colby classmates held a moment of silence and placed a plant on her grave in the Green Grove Cemetery in Colby.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Pacifica auto repair shop accepts judgment
featured

Pacifica auto repair shop accepts judgment

  • From staff reports
  • 0

State and local regulators have announced a judgment against a former Pacifica auto repair shop owner who they say operated in violation of state regulation.

City considers tax increases to close shortfall

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council last week voted to poll residents about a potential increase to the transient occupancy tax, to consider a change to the utility user tax, and to consider a sales tax. These potential ballot measures could go on a ballot in November.

Tobacco ordinance passes, takes effect later this year

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council discussed at a previous meeting banning tobacco products from pharmacies and prohibiting the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco within the city. That ordinance came back to City Council at the Feb. 14 meeting and City Council unanimously appr…

PHS looks back at history of city’s natural disasters
featured

PHS looks back at history of city’s natural disasters

  • Updated
  • 0

The Pacifica Historical Society will bring together residents who lived through the city’s natural disasters that made national headlines, including floods, mudslides and erosion, in a Zoom panel discussion at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Church gathering stopped by police

Church gathering stopped by police

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Neighbors complained about what they say was a large gathering by Iglesia Ni Cristo, a church that owns the former stables at 650 Cape Breton Drive. The event occurred on Feb. 13, said Capt. Bill Glasgo of the Pacifica Police Department.

Lawsuit claims Pacifica violated law

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

A Pacifica resident has filed a complaint with the San Mateo County Superior Court alleging that the city did not give proper notice about council meeting agendas and has withheld documents relating to mold abatement in city buildings. The suit also claims that the city has misled the public…

‘Transparency portal’ reveals potential issues with arrests

‘Transparency portal’ reveals potential issues with arrests

  • By August Howell
  • 0

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office last week launched a new online platform that provides a glimpse into internal data that is part of an agency-wide effort to move toward transparency in what is an election year for Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. Lifting the curtain may raise questions for resi…

Recommended for you