Last week, San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos held a news conference in San Carlos to say cold case detectives have solved the nearly 30-year-old murder of Shun Ming Tang, who was shot and killed in a bayside retail store. The sheriff announced the arrest of an Oklahoma woman for the crime.
Those with an even longer memory hope to one day hear similar success in solving the riddle of the death of Linda Diane Uhlig, who was brutally killed and dumped in a Coastside drainage ditch 50 years ago this week.
Uhlig was 19 at the time of her murder. She had been an honor roll student at
Colby High School, in
Colby, Wis., before moving to an apartment on 29th Street in San Francisco where she was able to live on her own upon graduation. She landed a job with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co.
Her new life in the Bay Area didn’t last long. Her mutilated body was found by a worker on March 28, 1972, on the side of Purisima Creek Road, south of Half Moon Bay.
At the time, investigators told the press that robbery could be the motive, but the horrific scene would seem to point to something else.
Upon arrival, investigators found Uhlig’s remains in a ditch alongside the rural road. Her skull had been smashed, and, according to press reports at the time, it appeared the assailant tried and failed to decapitate her, perhaps with a machete or ax. Just as macabre, newspaper reports say that her torso had been cut deeply, perhaps with a pocketknife, in what a Sheriff’s official at the time said might be an attempt to cut her in half.
Investigators noted that a pool of blood was found about 30 yards away. They theorized she was killed elsewhere, perhaps dragged from a vehicle and left by the side of the road.
They noted that she had $180 with her when she left for her brother’s house three days earlier. The money was gone.
The San Francisco Examiner noted similarities between the murder of Uhlig and 21-year-old Kenneth Alan Holden, of Mountain View, who was killed with an ax two months earlier. His “badly hacked body” was found near the Almaden Dam in San Jose. The Holden murder was later blamed on the perpetrators of the California Zebra killings, which were racially motivated serial killings. Four men were convicted of 15 deaths, but some, including former San Francisco Mayor Joseph Alioto, were convinced the group was responsible for as many as 73 murders, including that of Holden, in the early 1970s.
There was never an arrest for the murder of Linda Uhlig. Current San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said one of his inspectors reviewed the case file with a Sheriff’s sergeant after receiving an inquiry from the Review.
“There was never any suspect arrested and the case was hence never prosecuted,” Wagstaffe said in an email to the Review. He added that the new questions had caused the Sheriff’s Office cold cases unit to take a renewed interest in the case.
“Murder victims should never be forgotten,” he said.
Uhlig wasn’t. At her five-year high school reunion, Colby classmates held a moment of silence and placed a plant on her grave in the Green Grove Cemetery in Colby.
