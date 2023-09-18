Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led up to finding a dead body near Linda Mar Beach on Friday. Police, firefighters and AMR personnel were dispatched to the north side of Linda Mar Beach at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 on a report of what appeared to be a dead body on the rocks, according to a statement from the Pacifica Police Department.
Because police and North County Fire Authority firefighters were only able to get to it by walking across the rocks on low tide, authorities called in a helicopter so they wouldn’t put anyone at risk carrying the body back across slippery rocks on high tide.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office sent a helicopter, which arrived on the scene at 6:15 p.m. The helicopter dropped a rescue stretcher and flight officer to collect the body and transport it to a nearby parking lot. Coincidentally, while on the way to Pacifica, that same helicopter helped the U.S. Coast Guard recover the body of a person who had jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge minutes after the incident was first reported.
On Monday, the San Mateo County Coronor’s Office identified the victim in Pacifica as Zeun Marion Cabacungan Villegas, a 19-year-old Canadian from Edmonton, Alberta.
The Pacifica Police Department and the County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at (650) 738-7314 or the anonymous tip line at (650) 359-4444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.