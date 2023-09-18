Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led up to finding a dead body near Linda Mar Beach on Friday. Police, firefighters and AMR personnel were dispatched to the north side of Linda Mar Beach at 5 p.m. on Sept. 15 on a report of what appeared to be a dead body on the rocks, according to a statement from the Pacifica Police Department.

Because police and North County Fire Authority firefighters were only able to get to it by walking across the rocks on low tide, authorities called in a helicopter so they wouldn’t put anyone at risk carrying the body back across slippery rocks on high tide. 

